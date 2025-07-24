Submit Release
Request submitted to delay sanctions on NIS for additional 180 days

Minister of Mining and Energy Dubravka Đedović Handanović announced today that the government has submitted a new request to the United States Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), supporting oil company Naftna Industrija Srbije’s (NIS) request for an extension of its current operating licence, set to expire on 29 July, by another 180 days.

