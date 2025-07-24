Continued reforms alongside support for strengthening regional cooperation

Minister of European Integration Nemanja Starović said in Salzburg today that Serbia is implementing significant reforms in the areas of rule of law and economic development, while also supporting the strengthening of regional cooperation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.