INTENNSE™ Partners Names AT Sports as Official Court Surface

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- INTENNSE ™ and AT Sports today announced a partnership, naming AT Sports the Official Court Surface of INTENNSE.This partnership brings together two companies with a shared commitment to excellence, innovation, and growth in the sport of tennis.AT Sports provides high-performance court surfaces designed to support players at every level—from beginners to professional athletes.INTENNSE has used AT Sports' court surfaces during the 2025 season at the INTENNSE Arena, making them an integral component of the league and its innovative competition model.AT Sports will also serve as the Presenting Partner of the Zero Love Podcast with JY Aubone.“Our partnership with AT Sports reflects our shared commitment to excellence—ensuring top-tier performance and an exceptional fan experience at every event,” said Kevin Wagner, Director of Corporate Partnerships. “By working together, we’re elevating standards for INTENNSE and reaffirming our dedication to offering our players outstanding playing conditions and a world-class experience.”“We’re thrilled to join forces with INTENNSE,” said Tracy Lynch, VP of Business Development at AT Sports. “Their spin on the sport brings unmatched energy and innovation — and we’re excited to fuel that momentum with high-performance surfaces.”About INTENNSE:INTENNSE is a new professional tennis league featuring a fast-paced, team-based format designed to elevate both player performance and fan engagement.Each match is time-boxed, high-energy, and hosted at The INTENNSE Arena in Atlanta, GA. With simplified scoring, nonstop action, and an immersive environment, INTENNSE is bringing new energy, and a new narrative to the sport of tennis. Learn more at www.intennse.com About AT SportsAT Sports is a leading provider of professional-grade sports surfaces, specializing in tennis, pickleball, and basketball court solutions. With patented technologies like Acrytech, CushionX, Faultline, and RollX, AT Sports delivers unparalleled performance and durability. As the Official Surface of the Pickleball Association (PPA), AT Sports is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation and excellence.

