Opioid Awareness Will be the Focus on “En Sintonía con el Concejo” Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio America 

The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Cristina Rabadán-Diehl, PharmD, PhD, MPH, bilingual substance use disorders technical advisor; and Gustavo financial aid outreach counselor at Montgomery College. The show will air on Friday, July 25 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

This week’s edition of En Sintonía will focus on opioid use disorder and how to navigate the challenges it poses particularly among our youth. In the first segment, the show will feature an in-depth interview with Dr. Rabadán-Diehl, who will offer expert insights and practical recommendations for families dealing with substance use. She will emphasize the importance of early intervention and discuss how open communication, empathy, and informed support can play a crucial role in prevention and recovery.

The second part of the program will shift to educational opportunities, offering valuable information about financial assistance for students pursuing higher education in Maryland. Mr. Minaya will guide listeners through the application process, including key deadlines and eligibility requirements. He will also highlight Montgomery College’s efforts to support and empower students on their academic journeys.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

