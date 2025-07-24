Two Researchers at PNNL Named Distinguished Inventors of Battelle

Paul Humble and Huidong Li, both researchers at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), have been named Distinguished Inventors of Battelle. The honor, announced during PNNL’s Pathway to Excellence event in May, recognizes full-time researchers who have earned 14 or more U.S. patents stemming directly from their work for Battelle.

The recognition places Li and Humble among a select group of inventors across Battelle-managed national laboratories whose innovations have made significant impacts in materials science, energy, national security, health, and data analytics.

Li is a materials scientist on the Environmental Sensors team in the Energy and Environmental Directorate’s Earth Systems Predictability and Resiliency group. His expertise is in electronic materials and the design, development, and applications of sensors and transducers.

Since joining PNNL in 2011, Li has been focused on developing technologies to support environmental monitoring efforts related to energy systems. He has been granted 14 U.S. patents and four foreign patents in acoustic telemetry, radio-frequency telemetry, and energy-harvesting technologies.

Li is also the recipient of a Federal Laboratory Consortium Award and an R&D 100 Award, and he has authored numerous peer-reviewed journal articles, conference papers, and technical reports.

“It’s an honor to be recognized for work that reflects both the persistence and teamwork,” Li said. “Witnessing the technologies I contributed to develop being implemented in the real world to create meaningful impacts for society has inspired me to continue learning and adapting—that’s what makes this work truly rewarding.”

Humble is a chemical engineer in the Energy and Environmental Directorate’s Advanced Energy Systems group. Since joining PNNL in 2005, he has contributed extensively to research and development efforts in process intensification technologies, spanning chemical reactors, heat exchangers, along with adsorption and distillation-based separations.

Humble’s technical focus includes solar-driven steam reforming, temperature and pressure swing adsorption, microchannel heat exchangers, miniature adsorption and vapor-compression heat pumps, and gas processing for nuclear explosion monitoring. He holds 15 U.S. patents, has coauthored more than 36 journal articles, and has received one Federal Laboratory Consortium Award and a R&D 100 Award in 2019 and 2014.

“I’ve been fortunate to work on a variety of fascinating projects alongside project leaders and collaborators who value and encourage creative problem-solving,” Humble said. “These opportunities have allowed me to delve into new concepts, gain a deeper understanding of chemical processes, and fulfill a childhood dream of being an inventor.”

Both researchers exemplify the innovative spirit at PNNL, helping solve complex national challenges through science and engineering that delivers real-world impact.