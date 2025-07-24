TCEQ approves fines totaling $504,058

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality on July 23 approved penalties totaling $250,498 against 14 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: one air quality, one municipal solid waste, three municipal wastewater discharges, and four public water systems.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: one multi-media and four petroleum storage tanks.

In addition, on July 15 and July 22, the executive director approved penalties totaling $253,560 against 72 entities.

Agenda items from yesterday’s meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for Aug. 6, 2025. Meetings can be viewed live on the Agenda Meeting Webcasts webpage. Archived meetings can be viewed on the TCEQ YouTube channel. Follow us on Twitter: @TCEQ.