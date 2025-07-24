Texas Voluntary Marginal Conventional Well Plugging Program Opens Request for Information

The Texas Voluntary Marginal Conventional Well Plugging Program (TxMCW) has issued a Request for Information (RFI) to solicit information to enhance the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s (TCEQ’s) understanding of the technologies, practices, pricing structures, and challenges associated with methane measurement and the plugging and abandonment of marginal conventional oil and gas wells (MCWs).

Access to the full Request for Information document can be found at the Smart Buy webpage . Responses are due by Aug. 29, 2025 at 2 p.m. CST. Additional submission requirements and guidelines can be found in the posted RFI.

With funding from the Inflation Reduction Act’s Methane Emissions Reduction Program (MERP), TxMCW’s goal is to reduce harmful air emissions by permanently plugging and abandoning MCWs. The program is currently under development and any information received will be used as a planning tool.

Visit the TxMCW webpage for more information or to sign up for updates. For questions, contact us at 512-239-4950 or by email at TxMCW@tceq.texas.gov.