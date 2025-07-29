Banyan Treatment Centers Awards Next Generation Healers Scholarship to Inspiring Nursing Student and Single Mother

Banyan Treatment Centers proudly awards its inaugural Next Generation Healers Scholarship to Ulanda, a nursing student and single mother.

POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Banyan Treatment Centers is proud to announce the recipient of our very first student scholarship, the Next Generation Healers Scholarship . This term’s award goes to Ulanda, a dedicated nursing student at Galen College of Nursing and an inspiring single mother who has committed her life to helping others through compassion and care.The Next Generation Healers Scholarship was established to support aspiring healthcare professionals who demonstrate a deep commitment to service, empathy, and healing. This award is designed to empower students pursuing careers in mental health and medical care by easing the financial burden of their education and investing in the future of compassionate healthcare.Ulanda’s story stood out among the many impressive applicants. As a single mother balancing school, family, and her drive to become a nurse, she has faced challenges with grace, perseverance, and purpose. Her unwavering dedication to caring for others, both in her personal life and through her future profession, perfectly embodies the spirit of the Next Generation Healers Scholarship.“Ulanda’s journey is a powerful reminder that the future of healthcare lies in the hands of individuals who lead with heart,” said Kaitlin Jones, Lead Digital Marketing Specialist at Banyan Treatment Centers. “We are honored to support her as she works toward becoming a nurse and continuing her mission of service and healing.”The Next Generation Healers Scholarship is awarded every academic term to individuals who are not only pursuing careers in healthcare, but who are also making a meaningful impact in their communities. Banyan Treatment Centers remains committed to supporting the next generation of caregivers and changemakers.About Banyan Treatment Centers: With a network of nationwide facilities, Banyan Treatment Centers offers a full continuum of care for mental health and substance use disorders. From inpatient treatment to outpatient and telehealth services, Banyan is dedicated to providing compassionate, individualized care that supports long-term recovery and wellness.For more information on the Next Generation Healers Scholarship or to apply for the next round, visit: https://www.banyantreatmentcenter.com/resources/student-scholarship/ To learn more about Banyan Treatment Centers visit www.banyantreatmentcenter.com

