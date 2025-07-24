DAVE & BUSTER’S CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING IN RENO

Be One of the First 100 Guests at the Grand Opening and Score Free Games for the day!

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get ready, Reno! Dave & Buster’s , the ultimate destination for entertainment, dining, and sports-watching, announces the grand opening of its newest location in Reno, NV, at 13969 S Virginia on Monday, July 28.The new Dave & Buster’s turns up the fun with bold additions including Private Game Suites and a next-level watch experience, all designed to bring families and friends together in exciting new ways.Get ready for entertainment like never before. Here’s what you can expect:Private Game Suites: Step into our brand-new private Game Suites, your own exclusive space inside Dave & Buster’s, perfect for groups looking to play in style. Choose between High Tech Darts or Social Shuffleboard, enjoy control of your TV, and kick back with food and drinks delivered right to your suite.Immersive Watch: Catch every big moment on a massive 40-foot screen and more than 30 oversized HDTVs surrounding the bar. With immersive surround sound, every game feels electric.New Menu: Savor a bold new lineup of chef-crafted dishes, from savory steaks and protein bowls to game day wings, burgers, and crave-worthy shareables.Sleek New Store Design Inside & Out: Experience a vibrant, high-energy space built for fun, where cutting-edge entertainment meets great food, drinks, and nonstop action. It's the ultimate place to eat, play, watch, and celebrate.Midway & Prizes: Of course, Dave & Buster’s still has its iconic Midway! Over 120 games including All-New games like Top Gun Maverick and Hot Wheels Victory Lap, VR experiences, and exciting prizes await!“This new location raises the bar for the Dave & Buster’s experience,” said General Manager Drew Maheras. “Whether you're hosting a celebration in a private Game Suite or cheering on your team in front of our massive 40-foot screen, we've built a space for the Reno community to come together, have fun, and make unforgettable memories.”Be one of the first 100 guests in line at Dave & Buster’s Grand Opening on July 28 and score free games for the day! Doors open at 10 a.m., so don’t miss out on this opportunity to game all day! Terms and conditions apply.Dave & Buster’s Reno hours of operation are Sunday from 10 a.m. - midnight, Monday and Tuesday from 11 a.m. - midnight, Wednesday through Friday from 11 a.m. - 1 a.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. - 1 a.m. For more information, please visit www.daveandbusters.com About Dave & Buster’sFounded in 1982 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 236 venues in North America that offer premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster’s and Main Event. The Company has 175 Dave & Buster’s branded stores in 43 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada and offers guests the opportunity to "Eat, Drink, Play and Watch," all in one location. Each store offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. The Company also operates 61 Main Event branded stores in 22 states across the country, and offers state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of arcade games and virtual reality, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories. For more information about each brand, visit daveandbusters.com and mainevent.com.

