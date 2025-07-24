State disciplines health care providers (07-24-2025)

For immediate release: July 24, 2025 (25-092)

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

Benton County

In July 2025 the Chiropractic Quality Assurance Commission issued a final order requiring Bradley Leroy Akridge (CH00001829) to permanently cease and desist performing chiropractic care in Washington state unless properly credentialed or exempt. Akridge’s chiropractic license was suspended in 2009, yet he continued to practice. Akridge was also ordered to pay a $1,000 fine within six months.

Grays Harbor

In July 2025 the Department of Health ordered Tracy Lynn Bodnar (NA60130391) to permanently cease and desist from practicing as a registered nursing assistant in Washington state unless properly credentialed or exempt. Bodnar’s credential expired in 2016, yet she continued performing delegated nursing tasks. Bodnar was also ordered to pay a $1,000 fine within six months.

King County

In July 2025 the Department of Health entered an agreed order with Alex Mwangi Ngatia (NC60445961) reinstating his certified nursing assistant credential and placing it on probation for at least 12 months. Ngatia must comply with quarterly employer reports or unemployment declarations, notify the department of address changes, and follow all relevant laws and terms of the order.

In June 2025 the Department of Health charged agency affiliated counselor Taryn Elizabeth Savory (CG60148403) with unprofessional conduct. In April 2024, Savory failed to respond to a department request for a written explanation of alleged misconduct, despite a deadline extension. As of January 2025, no response had been received.

In July 2025 the Department of Health released certified nursing assistant Simon Kingori Thiongo (NC61552534) from the terms and conditions of a 2025 agreement. Thiongo may now be credentialed without conditions or restrictions, provided he meets all licensing requirements.

Pierce County

In June 2025 the Department of Health released mental health counselor Jodie Ann Leer (LH60160821) from the terms and conditions of a 2025 agreement. Leer may now be credentialed without conditions or restrictions, provided she meets all licensing requirements.

Out of State

Florida: In June 2025 the Department of Health charged certified nursing assistant Jamie Jerome Morris (NC61510907) with unprofessional conduct. In October 2024, Morris was allegedly observed physically abusing a patient before staff intervened.

