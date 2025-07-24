Former STARRS Leader Matt Lohmeier Voted By Senate As Under Secretary of Air Force

Air Force Academy Graduate. F-15 Fighter Pilot. Space Force Commander. Former USAF Lt. Colonel.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. Senate voted today to confirm Matt Lohmeier, formerly STARRS Executive Vice President, as the Under Secretary of the US Air Force."Congratulations, Matt, we are very proud of you and know you will do a great job," said Colonel Ron Scott, PhD, USAF (Ret.), President and CEO of STARRS. "Airmen and Guardians are lucky to have a leader like you."ABOUT STARRSSTARRS’ mission is to help educate all Americans regarding the criticality of having a military that focuses solely on the essential readiness needed to fight and win our Nation’s wars.Winning requires a military that provides equal opportunity and a meritocracy leadership system that rewards high standards, ethical character, teamwork, and selfless service to our Nation. This mission accomplishment requires the elimination of DEI from the DoD by informing people about all ideologies, policies, agendas, and organizations that threaten a meritocracy-based military.For more information, go to https://starrs.us

