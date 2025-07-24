Seize the Summer! Macau New Neighbourhood to Host Summer Family Carnival Next Saturday

MACAU, July 24 - Coinciding with the summer holidays, the Hengqin “Macau New Neighbourhood” (MNN) will hold the “Neighbourhood Fun Fair: Seize the Summer” Family Carnival at MNN Lotus Square from 12:00 to 18:00 on 2 August (Saturday). The event will feature summer-themed games, interactive experiences, and markets, offering over 800 gifts and prizes. We warmly invite the general public to visit the MNN in person and enjoy the summer break.

First come, first served: limited 100-yuan shopping vouchers

Starting from 25 July, Macao residents who are not MNN residents can register their details at the sales centre on the first floor of the Rodrigues Commercial Building, Nam Van, in order to receive a 100-yuan shopping voucher. This aims to encourage more Macao residents to experience the MNN area and its surrounding facilities for themselves. The voucher has no minimum spending requirement. Visitors are welcome to explore the MNN’s unique dining options and services while enjoying the event. Additionally, Macao residents who complete the assigned tasks at the event will be eligible to receive generous, exclusive gifts. Gifts and vouchers are limited in quantity and available while supplies last.

Summer party: games, check-in spots, and shopping, all in one place!

The two highlights of the “Neighbourhood Fun Fair: Seize the Summer” are the “Summer Bubble Show” and the “Summer Water Park”, which will together spread happy dopamine through fun interactive activities. Bubble wands will also be handed out randomly on-site for full enjoyment of summer fun. The “Summer Water Park” will offer various entertaining play equipment and pools for children aged 5 to 12. Interested parents can scan the QR code on the poster to reserve and register for sessions free of charge, with limited spots available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The event will also feature a variety of summer-themed attractions, including a giant watermelon photo installation, booth games, and speciality markets. Participate in the activities to win over 800 summer goodies! Residents and guests interested in attending the event are welcome to take the MNN shuttle bus, which departs from the North Gate 2 bus pick-up area on Level L2 at Hengqin Port (Zhuhai’s Port Zone). The shuttle service will run approximately every 15 minutes to the MNN.