Preparing Hickory’s Urban Canopy for Storm Season

Tree Safety and Risk Reduction Measures Recommended Ahead of Peak Weather Events

HICKORY, NC, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With peak storm season approaching in late summer and early fall, property owners across the Hickory area are being urged to assess tree health and structure now, before high winds and heavy rainfall expose existing vulnerabilities. While Hurricane Helene’s outer bands brushed the Carolinas in late September of last year, the region continues to grapple with residual damage to weakened trees and canopy systems. Now is the time for proactive care, not reactionary response.Trees that appear healthy to the untrained eye may hide structural weaknesses. Compromised root systems, internal rot, pest activity, or poor branch structure can dramatically increase the risk of limb loss or complete tree failure when storms hit. Such incidents pose hazards to homes, vehicles, infrastructure, and, most critically, people.Urban forestry experts emphasize the importance of timely inspection and preventive pruning. Strategic cuts can reduce wind resistance, remove dead or diseased limbs, and rebalance the canopy for improved structural integrity. For property owners with mature trees near buildings or roadways, a professional assessment is strongly advised.The impact of delayed action is not hypothetical. Throughout Catawba and surrounding counties, storm-damaged trees remain from prior weather events, creating layered risks in neighborhoods already under canopy stress. Heavy rainfall saturates soil, increasing the chances of root destabilization, while sudden gusts can snap weakened limbs that were never addressed after last season’s storms.Arboricultural professionals are trained not only to identify visible hazards, but to detect early warning signs of decline: subtle trunk splits, soil heaving around root zones, fungal fruiting bodies, and co-dominant leaders that suggest future breakage. These issues require specialized tools and techniques to mitigate safely.Homeowners and property managers are advised against attempting major pruning or tree removal on their own. Climbing, rigging, and safely felling trees demand expertise, equipment, and strict adherence to safety standards. Improper cuts can increase the chance of failure, reduce long-term tree health, or even endanger those performing the work. The risk extends beyond immediate safety. Improper work may also lead to insurance disputes if damage occurs during a storm and negligence is suspected.As tree care demand rises during the lead-up to storm season, scheduling an evaluation early ensures enough time to plan and complete necessary work. In particular, trees previously topped or poorly pruned are especially vulnerable and should be prioritized for review. So too should trees with overextended branches or those in close proximity to power lines, roofs, and pedestrian walkways.Choosing a certified and experienced tree care professional is critical. Look for companies that adhere to ANSI A300 pruning standards, carry proper liability insurance, and offer transparent evaluation processes. An experienced team will prioritize tree preservation and public safety, not unnecessary removals.About Hollar Brothers Tree ServiceHollar Brothers Tree Service, based in Hickory, NC, is a family-operated company with deep roots in the region. The team offers comprehensive arboricultural services, including precision pruning, tree health assessments, and risk mitigation for residential and commercial properties. Hollar Brothers has served Catawba County and surrounding areas for over two decades with a focus on safety, education, and long-term tree health.For more information or to request an evaluation, call (828) 320-3897 or visit www.hollartreeservices.com Contact:Hollar Brothers Tree ServicePhone:+18283203897

