This Week in Construction: Top Innovations & Industry Trends – July 24, 2025

Construction Links Network - Round Up News Magazine

Peer-to-peer digital content sharing for construction and building professionals

SUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since its establishment in 2003, Construction Links Network has emerged as a premier news and information hub in the construction sector. With a commitment to enhancing the digital presence and search engine visibility of its members, Construction Links Network has become an indispensable resource for a wide array of professionals. This includes construction managers, contractors, developers, building and property managers, architects, designers, engineers, and government officials.As a dynamic hub for digital content dissemination, Construction Links Network offers its members diverse engagement opportunities through news releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, whitepapers, and videos.Featured content published this week includes a range of topical subjects:• Andy Trewick Named One of Construction’s Most Influential People of 2025• Nova Scotia Leads the Way in Sustainable Wood Construction and Heating• Infrastructure Boom at Risk: New Data Warns of Budget Creep, Inefficiencies and Costly Rework in the Construction Sector• Residential Sector Drives Down May Construction Investment• Canada’s Rental Construction Faces Financing Hurdles and Rising Costs• Boost Building Performance with EMA’s Virtual Energy Audit Course• Minimize Rework with Better Quality Oversight• Access Product Manuals Anytime on the KEITHDownloads Page• Byng Group Acquires Vigil Contracting to Accelerate Growth• How to Protect Workers on the Roof: 6 Critical Fall Protection Guidelines• Revitalizing heritage buildings: Steel extensions bridge past and future• Which Insect Repellent Is Best? DEET vs. Picaridin vs. Natural Options• Maximizing the Potential of Microsoft Power Platform in Construction Operations• Strengthening Canada’s Military Through Strategic Infrastructure• Southern Nevada Leads in Adopting 2024 Uniform Plumbing and Mechanical Codes• Commercial UAV Expo Partners with Pilot Institute to Deliver Comprehensive Education for Drone Pilots• Canada’s Construction Leaders to Unite at Inaugural Best Practices Symposium• $450K NSERC Grant Fuels Predictive Water Infrastructure Research at Fleming College• Why Legacy System Deserve Better Dashboards• Promise Robotics Leads Housing Innovation in CMHC’s $15M Challenge AwardsStay informed by subscribing to the Round Up News Magazine, a weekly digest reaching over 7,000 industry professionals. Connect with Construction Links Network to thrive in the ever-evolving construction, building, and design sectors.

