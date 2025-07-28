Brengman Family Wines Becomes a Certified Autism Center™, Creates Welcoming Environment for All Visitors

By completing the CAC process, Brengman Family Wines supports Traverse City’s designation as a Certified Autism Destination™.

It is important for us here at Brengman Family Wines to be accepting and accessible to everyone looking to enjoy what we have to offer!” — Joni Brengman

TRAVERSE CITY, MI, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) presents the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) to Brengman Family Wines, a winery, distillery and café. To earn the CAC credential, staff completed autism and sensory training, providing knowledge of skills and best practices to welcome visitors to Brengman Family Wines’ facility.

“It is important for us here at Brengman Family Wines to be accepting and accessible to everyone looking to enjoy what we have to offer! Gaining accreditation helps us to understand how to offer a better experience to the neurodivergent community,” says Joni Brengman.

“Having multiple certified options when visiting a destination offers accessibility, support, and peace of mind to families with autistic individuals. By completing training and certification, Brengman Family Wines plays a role in ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals, and their families, feel welcome and included when visiting the winery and Traverse City,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman.

The Brengman Family Wines facility offers handicap accessible parking and restroom facilities. Its large outdoor patio allows guests to spread out and utilize the room they need to feel included or find a space with more peace and quiet.

By completing the CAC process, Brengman Family Wines joins a wider movement initiated by Traverse City Tourism, helping them achieve the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) designation. The CAD designation means visitors have multiple trained and certified options to choose from when in the area, including entertainment, recreation, and lodging.

For more than two decades, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, Brengman Family Wines is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as CertifiedAutismCenter.com and AutismTravel.com, free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

###

About Brengman Family Wines

Brengman Family Wines is a truly unique gem, just five miles from downtown Traverse City. Nestled on a beautiful estate, we take pride in crafting exceptional wines grown right here on our vineyard. The Brengman Family has been in the hospitality business for generations and has spent the last 20+ years up here focusing on providing excellent service of our variety of products. Our tasting room offers more than just award-winning wines — enjoy handcrafted food, small-batch spirits, and thoughtful non-alcoholic options in a welcoming, scenic setting. Whether you're here for a glass, a meal, or an experience, Brengman Family Wines invites you to relax, sip, and stay awhile.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For over two decades, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and CertifiedAutismCenter.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.