Automotive Excellence of Seal Beach Launches New Website to Enhance Customer Experience

SEAL BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive Excellence of Seal Beach, a family-owned repair shop serving the community since 1981, has launched a brand-new website designed to provide customers with faster, easier access to auto repair services and online tools. The updated platform reflects the shop’s long-standing commitment to transparency, convenience, and community-focused service.

The newly redesigned website features simplified navigation, mobile optimization, and updated service pages tailored to both new and returning customers. With a fresh user interface, the site enhances how vehicle owners across Seal Beach, Long Beach, and surrounding areas interact with the shop.

Visitors can now explore detailed descriptions of services including diagnostics, brake repair, tire services, alignments, and more. The site also offers expanded content on specialty areas such as hybrid vehicle maintenance, fleet services, and factory-scheduled care—all backed by a team of ASE Certified Master Technicians.

A Word from the Owner

“Our new site reflects our values—transparency, quality, and ease for our customers,” said Andrew Harris, owner of Automotive Excellence of Seal Beach.

About Automotive Excellence of Seal Beach

Founded in 1981, Automotive Excellence of Seal Beach is a full-service auto repair shop located at 1000 CA-1, Seal Beach, CA 90740, United States. Known for its honest service, certified technicians, and advanced diagnostics, the shop offers a wide range of services—from routine maintenance to complex repairs—for drivers in Seal Beach, Long Beach, Rossmoor, and nearby areas. The company continues to grow through long-term customer relationships and a dedication to doing it right the first time.

