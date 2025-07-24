NPF Raises $1.5 Million to Transform the Lives of People with Psoriatic Disease

From left to right: Dr. Joel Gelfand, Leah Howard, J.D., Carol Ostrow, Dr. Jose Scher

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Psoriasis Foundation (NPF) Commit to Cure Gala raised more than $1.5 million to transform the lives of people with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis by driving efforts to cure psoriatic disease and improve the lives of everyone who is impacted.This annual national fundraising event was held at the esteemed Cipriani 42nd Street in New York, New York on June 18, 2025. The Commit to Cure Gala honored the lifetime contributions of Joel M. Gelfand, M.D., Carol Ostrow, and Jose U. Scher, M.D. to the community of people affected by psoriatic disease.“For a number of reasons, the 2025 NPF Commit to Cure Gala will go down as perhaps the most successful single fundraising effort in the 58-year history of our organization,” says Leah M. Howard, J.D., the President and CEO of NPF. “Joel, Carol, and Jose – our distinguished honorees – were remarkable fundraisers, and there was a palpable feeling of excitement and energy in the room as each new donation was made.”The 435 attendees of this prestigious event represent an inclusive community of people living with psoriatic disease, caretakers, families, health care providers, and industry partners. Together, they represent the full spectrum of people who impact the lives of those with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis (PsA) each day through their dedication and support.“There is still time to contribute to the $1.5 million raised so far,” says Krystal Adkins, the Director of Field Development and National Special Events for NPF. “All funds will directly fuel the mission of NPF by supporting research, advocacy, and education for the more than 8 million people in this country who live with psoriatic disease.”Psoriasis is a chronic, immune mediated disease that affects the whole body and primarily manifests with scaley, raised plaques on the skin. The inflammation associated with psoriasis can lead to related conditions like type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and depression. About 1 in 3 people with psoriasis will develop PsA, which affects the tendons and joints and can cause permanent disability.About the National Psoriasis FoundationNPF is the leading research, advocacy, and support organization representing more than 8 million people in the U.S. and over 125 million people worldwide who live with psoriasis or psoriatic arthritis. The mission of NPF is to drive efforts to cure psoriatic disease and improve the lives of all those affected. NPF is committed to creating a world free from the burdens of psoriatic disease and immediately optimizing the health of our constituents.

