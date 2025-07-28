Morphisec Welcomes Cybersecurity Channel Veteran Frank Rauch as Advisory Board Member

Appointment Strengthens Morphisec’s Partner Strategy and Commitment to Prevention-First Anti-Ransomware Innovation

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Morphisec , the world’s leading provider of prevention-first cybersecurity and anti-ransomware protection, today announced that Frank Rauch , a proven industry leader with over 20 years of experience in direct sales, channel leadership, and strategy, will join the company as an Advisory Board Member. Rauch’s appointment underscores Morphisec’s commitment to accelerating its partner-driven growth strategy with a focus on Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs).Rauch brings a distinguished career leading enterprise sales and channel transformation for some of the largest technology companies, including Cato Networks, HP, VMware, and Check Point. With a track record of building world-class sales teams, driving over $8 billion in channel revenue, and advising top start-ups through high-growth stages, Rauch’s expertise will position Morphisec to scale its operations and further cement its leadership in anti-ransomware protection through partnerships and channel program expansion.“Morphisec’s commitment to excellence, execution, and success aligns perfectly with my passion for driving growth and building exceptional teams,” said Frank Rauch. “From the moment JVP (Jerusalem Venture Partners) introduced me to Ron Reinfeld, Morphisec CEO, I knew this was a great fit. The company’s prevention-first approach to cybersecurity and its dedication to channel partnerships are unmatched, and I am excited to join the team to help catapult its progress to the next level.”Rauch’s deep expertise in channel leadership and enterprise sales will provide Morphisec with the strategic vision and relationships to enhance its partner ecosystem and deliver even greater value to MSSPs and their customers. As a champion of diversity and inclusion, mentor to future leaders, and a recipient of over 70 industry awards, including a lifetime achievement honor, Rauch’s leadership will help Morphisec accelerate its mission to safeguard businesses worldwide.“Frank’s appointment is a significant milestone for Morphisec as we continue to build the industry’s best Anti-Ransomware cybersecurity platform,” said Ron Reinfeld, CEO of Morphisec. “His unparalleled expertise will be instrumental in driving our partner-led growth and helping us scale globally.”Frank Rauch joins a growing roster of renowned executives and advisors at Morphisec, further strengthening the company’s position as a top-tier global cybersecurity leader. With millions of endpoints protected worldwide, Morphisec’s innovative and proprietary Automated Moving Target Defense (AMTD) technology continues to redefine ransomware prevention and preemptive cyber defense.About MorphisecMorphisec is the trusted global leader in prevention-first anti-ransomware protection, powered by patented Automated Moving Target Defense (AMTD) technology. Trusted by MSSPs, thousands of organizations, Morphisec protects millions of endpoints worldwide, stopping all ransomware attacks at the endpoint and safeguarding businesses against advanced threats such as zero-day exploits and supply chain attacks. With a commitment to Preemptive Cyber Defense and a Ransomware-Free Guarantee, Morphisec is setting the standard for future-ready and preemptive cybersecurity innovation.Learn more at www.morphisec.com

