Morphisec Recognized as a Sample Vendor in Gartner® Emerging Tech Impact Radar: Preemptive Cybersecurity Report

Gartner recognizes Morphisec’s AMTD as a leader in preemptive cybersecurity Ron Reinfeld, Morphisec's CEO

Gartner Highlights Automated Moving Target Defense as a High-priority Emerging Technology

We feel that this Gartner recognition validates what we've believed from day one — static defenses can’t stop dynamic and AI-driven threats.” — Ron Reinfeld

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Morphisec, the world’s leading provider of prevention-first cybersecurity and anti-ransomware protection, today announced that it has been recognized by Gartner as Sample Vendor in the Emerging Tech Impact Radar: Preemptive Cybersecurity1 report. Automated Moving Target Defense (AMTD) technology is ranked “High” on Gartner’s emerging technologies priority matrix for preemptive cybersecurity ; ty; in Morphisec’s view, reinforcing its importance in modern security architectures as organizations face rapidly evolving AI-powered cyber threats.Morphisec currently protects thousands of organizations and millions of endpoints worldwide with its patented AMTD technology and holds a 4.9/5 rating on Gartner Peer Insights™ as of October 28, 2025, based on 81 ratings.In its report, Gartner states: “Traditional cybersecurity based on a reactive detection and response approach is struggling against emerging AI threats. C-level executives must embrace a new preemptive strategy to neutralize threats before they can cause harm.”Preemptive cybersecurity technologies such as AMTD proactively deny, disrupt, and deceive attackers—before they reach critical assets. Rather than waiting for threats to be detected, AMTD continuously shifts and randomizes the attack surface, blocking reconnaissance and execution attempts at their earliest stage.Gartner adds: “Preemptive cybersecurity is the future of business resilience… this strategic shift is no longer just about protecting against loss — it’s about building a foundation for future growth and innovation.”Morphisec was the first to bring AMTD to market and has been a driving force behind the global shift toward prevention-first security strategies.“We feel that this Gartner recognition validates what we've believed from day one — static defenses can’t stop dynamic and AI-driven threats,” said Ron Reinfeld, CEO at Morphisec. “Morphisec has been ahead of the curve, making deception capabilities and preemptive cybersecurity solutions accessible to organizations of all sizes. We’re not just helping companies react faster; we’re enabling them to prevent threats entirely, strengthen their security posture, and future proof their cyber operations as they scale.”Through its Anti-Ransomware Assurance Suite, Morphisec’s AMTD technology delivers tangible value to security and C-level leaders by:- Preventing attacks at the earliest stage, before they can execute or cause damage.- Making infrastructure unpredictable to attackers by continuously morphing application memory, runtime environments, and system components.- Strengthening existing security stacks, integrating seamlessly with EDR, SIEM, SOAR, and XDR platforms.- Supporting business scalability, helping growing enterprises maintain resilience while reducing operational burden and alert fatigue.Security leaders and practitioners can access a complimentary copy of the Gartner Emerging Tech Impact Radar: Preemptive Cybersecurity report by visiting morphisec.com.1Gartner, Emerging Tech Impact Radar: Preemptive CybersecurityGARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, PEER INSIGHTS is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.About MorphisecMorphisec is the trusted global leader in prevention-first anti-ransomware protection, powered by patented Automated Moving Target Defense (AMTD) technology. Trusted by thousands of organizations, Morphisec protects millions of endpoints worldwide, stopping all ransomware attacks at the endpoint and safeguarding businesses against advanced threats such as zero-day exploits and supply chain attacks. With a commitment to Preemptive Cyber Defense and a Ransomware-Free Guarantee, Morphisec is setting the standard for future-ready and preemptive cybersecurity innovation. Learn more at www.morphisec.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.