Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,382 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 318,379 in the last 365 days.

Morphisec Welcomes Cybersecurity Visionary Rohyt Belani as Strategic Advisor to Accelerate Channel Growth

Rohyt Belani, Strategic Advisor to Morphisec

Appointment Further Strengthens Morphisec’s Go-to-Market Strategy, MSSP Channel Expansion, and Leadership in Anti-Ransomware Innovation

Rohyt is one of the rare cybersecurity leaders who has built and scaled category-defining companies from the ground up.”
— Ron Reinfeld, CEO of Morphisec
BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Morphisec, the global leader in prevention-first cybersecurity and anti-ransomware solutions, today announced the appointment of Rohyt Belani as its newest Strategic Advisor. With over 23 years of experience in cybersecurity and a proven track record of scaling category-defining companies, Belani will play a pivotal role in driving Morphisec’s go-to-market acceleration, expanding MSSP channel partnerships, and enhancing the company’s market positioning.

Belani brings a distinguished career as an entrepreneur and CEO to his role as advisor to Morphisec. He is best known for founding and growing Cofense (formerly PhishMe) until its acquisition in 2018 by private equity firms including BlackRock.

In addition to his success at Cofense, Belani has held leadership positions at Intrepidus Group (acquired by NCC Group), Mandiant (acquired by FireEye), and Foundstone (acquired by McAfee). He currently serves as Managing Partner at Litmus Advisors, where he specializes in guiding technology companies through growth, scaling, and fundraising.

“Rohyt is one of the rare cybersecurity leaders who has built and scaled category-defining companies from the ground up,” said Ron Reinfeld, CEO of Morphisec. “His go-to-market expertise, deep understanding of the threat landscape, and proven track record of success in the enterprise and MSSP markets make him an invaluable addition to our advisory board. We’re thrilled to have him on board as we enter our next phase of growth.”

Belani's extensive experience working with subscription-based cybersecurity solutions and deep insights into the MSSP landscape will help Morphisec strengthen its leadership in Anti-Ransomware using its advanced deception technology Automated Moving Target Defense (AMTD) and expand its global partner ecosystem.

“Morphisec’s prevention-first approach to cybersecurity and its commitment to channel partnerships are unmatched,” said Belani. “I’m excited to partner with Ron and the Morphisec team as they continue to redefine ransomware prevention and preemptive cyber defense. Together, we’ll focus on building stronger relationships with MSSPs and accelerating the company’s already impressive momentum in the market.”

In 2025, Morphisec expanded its channel program and announced the appointment of channel leadership to support MSP and MSSP market demand. Service providers, value added resellers (VARs), distributors, system integrators, referral and technology companies can learn more and apply to become a partner by visiting: https://www.morphisec.com/partners/become-a-partner

About Morphisec

Morphisec is the trusted global leader in prevention-first anti-ransomware protection, powered by its patented advanced deception technology Automated Moving Target Defense (AMTD). Trusted by MSSPs and thousands of organizations worldwide, Morphisec protects millions of endpoints from ransomware, advanced persistent threats (APTs), and zero-day attacks. With its Ransomware-Free Guarantee and commitment to preemptive cyber defense, Morphisec is setting the standard for future-ready cybersecurity innovation.

To learn more about Morphisec, visit www.morphisec.com.

Brad LaPorte
Morphisec
+1 617-826-1212
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Morphisec Welcomes Cybersecurity Visionary Rohyt Belani as Strategic Advisor to Accelerate Channel Growth

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more