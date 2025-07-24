Governor Ivey Launches Veterans Resource Center Board to Strengthen Support for Alabama’s Veteran Community

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday announced the appointment of 11 distinguished leaders to the Alabama Veterans Resource Center (AVRC) Board, a new initiative designed to develop a statewide, sustainable hub dedicated to supporting veterans and their families. A component of Governor Ivey’s 2025 legislative agenda, this center will provide job training and workforce assistance, aid in benefits navigation, support with family and legal needs and build peer and social connections in the veteran community.

“During this past legislative session, I made it a top priority to strengthen our support for Alabama’s veterans and establishing the Veterans Resource Center was a key part of that effort,” said Governor Ivey. “Our servicemen and women deserve accessible, reliable support as they navigate civilian life. With this board now in place, we’re taking a major step forward in making sure Alabama remains the most military- and veteran-friendly state in the nation.”

The AVRC Board members include:

Greg Reed, Chairman, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Workforce

Jeff Newton, Vice Chairman, Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs

Kimberly Boswell, Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Mental Health

Bobby Singleton, Senator for Senate District 24 and Minority Leader, Alabama Senate

Anthony Daniels, Representative for House District 53 and Minority Leader, Alabama House of Representatives

Stacia Robinson, Director of the Alabama Office of Minority Affairs

Ronald Brown, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Jim Wilson & Associates

Carter Wells, Government Relations Advisor at Maynard Nexsen

George Talbot, Senior Vice President for External Affairs at Volkert (Lieutenant Governor Appointee)

Andrew Jones, Senator for Senate District 10 and Chairman of the Veterans, Military Affairs, and Public Safety Committee (Senate President Pro Tempore Appointee)

Tracy Doughty, President and Chief Operations Officer at Huntsville Hospital (Speaker of the House Appointee)

Alabama Department of Workforce Secretary Greg Reed acknowledged the AVRC will be a huge benefit to former servicemen and women across Alabama.

“Alabama veterans deserve more than just gratitude – they deserve resources to help them navigate the systems that meet their needs,” said Secretary Reed. “By creating an entity that will help streamline access to services and collaborate with stakeholders, we hope to do our part to help the veteran community in Alabama. Our goal is to increase partnerships, eliminate fragmentation, increase trust and improve long-term outcomes for those and their families who have sacrificed so much for our country.”

Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Jeff Newton underscored the importance of the new center’s mission and the lasting impact it can have on veterans across the state.

“The Alabama Veterans Resource Center has the potential to change lives, but it’s just the beginning,” said Commissioner Newton. “This facility will provide an added resource for veterans to thrive after service — to build a future, start a career and make an impact right here in Alabama. It’s critical that we get this transition right, and this center is where transition becomes opportunity.”

The Alabama Veterans Resource Center Board will meet in the coming weeks to begin their work.

