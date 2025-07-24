National Hire a Veteran Day
National Hire A Veteran Day is almost here! Hire a Veteran Day is celebrated across the country on July 25, highlighting the talent, skillsets, and commitment that Veterans can bring to any team. In Iowa, we're organizing events across the state to showcase their importance to our workforce.
List of Hire a Veteran Events Across Iowa (July 25, 2025)
-
Des Moines
- DMACC Southridge Center
- 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
-
Cedar Rapids
- Iowa National Guard
- 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
-
Davenport
- Eastern Library
- 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
-
Marshalltown
- Iowa Valley Community College
- 9:00 am - 11:00 am
-
Sioux City
- Western Iowa Tech Community College
- 9:30 am - 12:00 pm
-
Waterloo
- Americans For Independent Living
- 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm
Next Steps: Support for Hiring Veterans
Your local IowaWORKS offices are often the first step to hiring Veterans, supporting both the Veterans themselves and the businesses looking to recruit their talent and skills.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.