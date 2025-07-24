National Hire A Veteran Day is almost here! Hire a Veteran Day is celebrated across the country on July 25, highlighting the talent, skillsets, and commitment that Veterans can bring to any team. In Iowa, we're organizing events across the state to showcase their importance to our workforce.

List of Hire a Veteran Events Across Iowa (July 25, 2025)

Des Moines DMACC Southridge Center 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Cedar Rapids Iowa National Guard 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Davenport Eastern Library 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Marshalltown Iowa Valley Community College 9:00 am - 11:00 am

Sioux City Western Iowa Tech Community College 9:30 am - 12:00 pm

Waterloo Americans For Independent Living 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm



Next Steps: Support for Hiring Veterans

Your local IowaWORKS offices are often the first step to hiring Veterans, supporting both the Veterans themselves and the businesses looking to recruit their talent and skills.