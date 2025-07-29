Spokbee to Exhibit at 2025 SEMA Show, Showcasing AI-Powered Product Configurators for Modern Manufacturers

Spokbee Logo Booth #49091 | November 4–7, 2025 | Las Vegas Convention Center

SEMA gives us the chance to show builders, engineers, and innovators how we’re eliminating quoting errors, speeding up sales, and giving customers a truly interactive experience.” — Mac Cameron, CEO

AVON, OH, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spokbee , the cloud-native platform redefining how manufacturers configure, price, and deliver custom products, is headed to Las Vegas this November for the 2025 SEMA Show , the automotive industry’s premier event for innovation and tech.From November 4–7, 2025, Spokbee will be exhibiting at Booth #49091 inside the Las Vegas Convention Center, where attendees can experience the latest evolution of visual commerce: real-time, CAD-connected 3D product configurators that bridge the gap between sales and engineering.“At Spokbee, we believe quoting shouldn’t take days and customers shouldn’t have to imagine what they’re buying,” said Mac Cameron, CEO at Spokbee. “SEMA gives us the chance to show builders, engineers, and innovators how we’re eliminating quoting errors, speeding up sales, and giving customers a truly interactive experience.”Visitors to the booth will see live demos of Spokbee 2.0 , the first configurator builder built natively inside PTC’s Onshape, offering:- Real-time 3D visualization from live CAD models- Automated BOM generation and instant quoting- Zero-code setup using intuitive logic blocks- Engineering-grade accuracy with no data reworkWhether you’re quoting modified suspensions, custom builds, or low-volume specialty parts, Spokbee helps you bring your product experience online faster, smarter, and with fewer mistakes.About:Spokbee is the world’s first cloud-native CPD (Configure, Price, Deliver) platform built directly inside PTC’s Onshape. Designed for speed, simplicity, and precision, Spokbee empowers manufacturers to transform their CAD models into real-time 3D configurators—no developers, no re-modeling, no delays. With built-in pricing logic, visual customization, and AI-powered automation, Spokbee is the all-in-one solution for modern manufacturers ready to scale.Learn more at www.spokbee.com

