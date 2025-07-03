Spokbee Announces Spokbee 2.0: World’s First Integrated Cloud App Product Configurator Built on Onshape

Spokbee launches Spokbee 2.0, the first-ever CPQ solution natively integrated with Onshape, setting a new standard for digital manufacturing. With Spokbee 2.0, users can go from CAD to customer in minutes—launching interactive configurators straight from Onshape. Spokbee 2.0 inside Onshape Spokbee 2.0 running inside Onshape

Manufacturers need more than quoting tools. They need speed, flexibility, and alignment between departments. Spokbee 2.0 delivers that by turning CAD into your sales engine.” — Mac Cameron, CEO of Spokbee

AVON, OH, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spokbee , a leader in Configure, Price, Deliver (CPD) solutions for modern manufacturers, is proud to announce the launch of Spokbee 2.0 , the first-ever CPQ solution directly integrated with PTC’s Onshape engineering software. This industry-first integration bridges the gap between engineering design and sales automation.With Spokbee 2.0, manufacturers can publish interactive, photorealistic 3D product configurators directly from their CAD files to their websites within minutes. This breakthrough eliminates the gap between engineering and sales by turning CAD data into dynamic, customer-facing tools that drive speed, accuracy, and growth.“Manufacturers need more than quoting tools. They need speed, flexibility, and alignment between departments,” said Mac Cameron, CEO of Spokbee. “Spokbee 2.0 delivers that by turning CAD into your sales engine.”Game-Changing Technology for Modern ManufacturingSpokbee 2.0 redefines what’s possible in CPQ. Built on Onshape and designed for speed, the platform offers a real-time bridge between product design and customer experience. By treating CAD files as the single source of truth, Spokbee 2.0 ensures every configurator is accurate, always up to date, and ready for instant quoting.Key Innovations of Spokbee 2.0- Cloud-Native Configurator Builder: Built on Onshape with a fully cloud-native infrastructure, enabling rapid deployment from CAD to web and seamless collaboration across global engineering and sales teams.- Multi-CAD Compatibility: Supports imports from SolidWorks and Fusion 360, allowing fast adoption across diverse design environments.- CAD-Driven Architecture & Single Source of Truth: Treats design files as the authoritative source, with real-time synchronization that eliminates discrepancies and manual updates.- Instant Website Embedding: Enables manufacturers to publish interactive, photorealistic 3D product models on their websites within minutes, accelerating deployment and enhancing the digital customer experience.- Dynamic Visualizations: Allows customers to interact with real-time, up-to-date 3D models directly generated from engineering data, boosting buyer confidence.- Advanced Customization Logic: Provides real-time pricing, part validation, and dimensional control directly from CAD data, reducing errors and rework while improving quote accuracy.- No-Code Setup: Empowers sales and marketing teams to configure products without engineering support, while engineers maintain control over CAD logic and parameters.A New Standard for Configure-Price-Quote SystemsWhether launching a new product line, replacing outdated CPQ tools, or enabling self-service customization, Spokbee 2.0 sets a new industry standard by delivering engineering-grade precision with unmatched speed, scalability, and usability across the entire configure-price-deliver process.With real-time CAD integration, Spokbee 2.0 dramatically accelerates product launches. Updates that once took weeks now happen instantly, slashing time-to-market and streamlining cross-functional workflows.Sales teams benefit from accurate, real-time quotes and intelligent configuration tools, cutting sales cycles from days or weeks to seconds. Meanwhile, engineers retain full control of design logic, reducing costly errors and minimizing downstream rework.“This is what digital selling in manufacturing should look like,” said Cameron. “No more emailing CAD files back and forth. No more waiting days for pricing. Spokbee 2.0 connects your digital thread from CAD to customer.”Visit the Onshape App Store to explore Spokbee 2.0 and experience the new standard in CAD-driven CPQ.About:Spokbee is a Configure, Price, Deliver (CPD) platform purpose-built for manufacturers. By combining visual product configuration, CAD automation, and integrated sales workflows, Spokbee enables teams to quote faster, reduce errors, and align engineering, sales, and production in a single system. From initial design to final delivery, Spokbee transforms how custom products are sold and built.

How To Launch a Product Configurator From Onshape

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.