Spokbee Welcomes Stephanos Androutsellis‑Theotokis as Senior Software Engineer

Innovative addition brings deep CAD expertise, proven startup leadership, and advanced modeling experience to scale Spokbee’s CPD platform.

AVON, OH, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spokbee , a cloud-native CPD (Configure, Price, Deliver) platform for manufacturers, is proud to announce that Stephanos Androutsellis-Theotokis has joined the team as Senior Software Engineer.A proven founder, software architect, and product leader, Stephanos brings extensive experience in building browser-based design tools and CAD-connected platforms for digital manufacturing. He previously served as Co-Founder and CTO of Phenometry , the company behind Phi, a next-generation 3D surface modeling application built entirely in the browser.At Phi, Stephanos led product vision, secured over $2 million in venture funding, and development of a proprietary modeling engine recognized by Develop3D as one of the 30 most transformative technologies in the industry. Phi’s cloud-native architecture enabled users—including teams at Nike, Garmin, and Trek—to design complex organic shapes with engineering-grade precision through an intuitive, web-based interface.“Stephanos understands exactly what we’re building, because he’s built it before,” said Spokbee CEO Mac Cameron. “From browser-native CAD to real-time collaboration and customer-facing tools, he brings the technical vision and startup execution to take Spokbee to the next level.”As Senior Software Engineer, Stephanos will help lead engineering and platform development as Spokbee scales its Onshape-native configurator builder and expands compatibility with SolidWorks and Fusion 360 environments.Bridging Engineering, Sales, and the Digital ThreadSpokbee’s CPD platform enables manufacturers to configure, price, and deliver customizable products directly from their CAD models, transforming engineering assets into powerful sales engines. With Stephanos joining the engineering team and Karina Cameron continuing to lead product as Chief Product Officer, the Spokbee team is accelerating its mission to unify sales, engineering, and manufacturing through seamless digital workflows.Stephanos’ work at Phenometry, redefining 3D modeling through innovative surface algorithms and cloud deployment, mirrors Spokbee’s commitment to flexibility, speed, and technical excellence. His arrival comes as Spokbee launches Spokbee 2.0, the first fully cloud-based configurator builder powered by PTC’s Onshape.Visit the Onshape App Store to explore Spokbee 2.0 and see how the platform brings CAD-driven customization to life.About:Spokbee is the fastest way to bring configurable products online. Its cloud-native CPD platform helps manufacturers embed interactive 3D product configurators directly from CAD, with real-time pricing, automated outputs, and integrations across CRM, ERP, and ecommerce systems. Built for engineers, sales teams, and digital buyers alike—Spokbee connects the full product journey from design to delivery.

