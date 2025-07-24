PubHive Launches AI-Insight: A Next-Gen Generative AI for Medical Affairs, Clinical, and Medical Device Teams

PubHive Launches AI-Insight for Efficient Literature Review

PubHive launches AI-Insight to streamline literature reviews with fast, structured insights for Medical, Clinical, HEOR & Device teams.

AI-Insight is a game-changer for teams overwhelmed by the growing volume and complexity of biomedical literature” — Raj Vaghela

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PubHive, the award-winning AI-powered SaaS platform for literature and safety information management, announces the launch of AI-Insight—a next-generation generative AI solution built to streamline how biomedical and medical device teams extract and utilize scientific insights.Designed to meet the needs of Medical Affairs HEOR , and Medical Device teams, AI-Insight delivers fast, structured, and context-rich outputs that enhance scientific decision-making, reduce manual workloads, and ensure regulatory compliance.🔬 Built for Specialized WorkflowsAI-Insight accelerates the review of large volumes of peer-reviewed research, clinical studies, and medical device documentation. It delivers tailored, high-value insights to teams across:Medical Affairs – enabling effective scientific communicationClinical Affairs – surfacing study designs, outcomes, and safety signalsHEOR – supporting outcomes modeling and economic analysesMedical Devices – aiding CER, PMCF, and global regulatory reportingLibrary & KM Teams – improving literature discoverability and curationPublication Planning Teams – streamlining access to publication-ready data🔍 What AI-Insight ExtractsFrom study objectives and endpoints to safety profiles, statistical methods, and funding details, AI-Insight automatically pulls out and organizes the most critical information - turning thousands of pages into decision-ready insights.With seamless integration and high-precision extraction, AI-Insight empowers life sciences teams to transform literature review from a burden into a competitive advantage.📩 Schedule a demo: https://pubhive.com/sales

