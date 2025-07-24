Submit Release
PubHive Launches AI-Insight: A Next-Gen Generative AI for Medical Affairs, Clinical, and Medical Device Teams

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PubHive, the award-winning AI-powered SaaS platform for literature and safety information management, announces the launch of AI-Insight—a next-generation generative AI solution built to streamline how biomedical and medical device teams extract and utilize scientific insights.

Designed to meet the needs of Medical Affairs, Clinical Affairs, HEOR, and Medical Device teams, AI-Insight delivers fast, structured, and context-rich outputs that enhance scientific decision-making, reduce manual workloads, and ensure regulatory compliance.

🔬 Built for Specialized Workflows
AI-Insight accelerates the review of large volumes of peer-reviewed research, clinical studies, and medical device documentation. It delivers tailored, high-value insights to teams across:

Medical Affairs – enabling effective scientific communication

Clinical Affairs – surfacing study designs, outcomes, and safety signals

HEOR – supporting outcomes modeling and economic analyses

Medical Devices – aiding CER, PMCF, and global regulatory reporting

Library & KM Teams – improving literature discoverability and curation

Publication Planning Teams – streamlining access to publication-ready data

🔍 What AI-Insight Extracts
From study objectives and endpoints to safety profiles, statistical methods, and funding details, AI-Insight automatically pulls out and organizes the most critical information - turning thousands of pages into decision-ready insights.

With seamless integration and high-precision extraction, AI-Insight empowers life sciences teams to transform literature review from a burden into a competitive advantage.

Raj Vaghela
PubHive Ltd
+44 7753 166224
