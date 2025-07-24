PubHive Launches AI-Insight: A Next-Gen Generative AI for Medical Affairs, Clinical, and Medical Device Teams
PubHive launches AI-Insight to streamline literature reviews with fast, structured insights for Medical, Clinical, HEOR & Device teams.
Designed to meet the needs of Medical Affairs, Clinical Affairs, HEOR, and Medical Device teams, AI-Insight delivers fast, structured, and context-rich outputs that enhance scientific decision-making, reduce manual workloads, and ensure regulatory compliance.
🔬 Built for Specialized Workflows
AI-Insight accelerates the review of large volumes of peer-reviewed research, clinical studies, and medical device documentation. It delivers tailored, high-value insights to teams across:
Medical Affairs – enabling effective scientific communication
Clinical Affairs – surfacing study designs, outcomes, and safety signals
HEOR – supporting outcomes modeling and economic analyses
Medical Devices – aiding CER, PMCF, and global regulatory reporting
Library & KM Teams – improving literature discoverability and curation
Publication Planning Teams – streamlining access to publication-ready data
🔍 What AI-Insight Extracts
From study objectives and endpoints to safety profiles, statistical methods, and funding details, AI-Insight automatically pulls out and organizes the most critical information - turning thousands of pages into decision-ready insights.
With seamless integration and high-precision extraction, AI-Insight empowers life sciences teams to transform literature review from a burden into a competitive advantage.
📩 Schedule a demo: https://pubhive.com/sales
Raj Vaghela
PubHive Ltd
+44 7753 166224
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
X
Instagram
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.