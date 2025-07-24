Oola Bowls® Debuts First Georgia Location in Hamilton Mill, GA on July 26 with a Grand Opening Celebration

Our mission is simple: serve up the world’s best açaí in a warm, welcoming space where everyone feels like part of the family.” — Erin Risser, Franchisee Co-owner of Oola Bowls Hamilton Mill

MULBERRY, GA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oola Bowls, the vibrant better-for-you brand known for its signature, high-pulp açaí bowls and commitment to “what happiness tastes like,” is excited to open its first-ever Georgia location in Hamilton Mill in the newly formed city of Mulberry in northern Gwinnett County, just outside of Atlanta on Saturday, July 26, 2025. Grand opening festivities begin at 10am and are open to the public.To celebrate this milestone, the first 50 guests will receive a free bowl starting at 10am, while supplies last. The grand opening day will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10am with the City of Mulberry, live music from 10am to 1pm, exciting raffle giveaways (including prizes likes a branded JBL speaker, Owala water bottle, a jewelry set from enewton and more), and a special appearance from Gussied Up Flower Truck – where guests will receive fresh flower stems for free as part of the celebration.After the first 50 free bowls are served, and as part of the week-long celebration, customers will receive one free “Kicker” – a nutrient-rich topping such as fresh fruit, nut butters, protein, collagen, and turmeric – on any purchase, available through Sunday, August 3. Plus, starting 4pm daily from Saturday, July 26 through Sunday, August 3, guests can enjoy a BOGO (buy one, get one free) offer on “Swirls,” Oola Bowls’ unique açaí or pitaya soft-serve.The Hamilton Mill location will feature Oola Bowls’ full summer menu, including five new innovative açaí bowls, new superfood blends, fresh beverages, and grab-and-go snacks – many refreshing ways to cool off during Georgia’s summer heat.“Three years ago, our family moved from our hometown in Lancaster County, PA, to a charming suburb in Northern Georgia. Now, we're excited to bring that same spirit to Hamilton Mill as a family-run business,” said Erin Risser, Franchisee Co-owner of Oola Bowls Hamilton Mill. “Our mission is simple: serve up the world’s best açaí in a warm, welcoming space where everyone feels like part of the family. We’re excited to bring something fresh, fun, and full of joy to the neighborhood.”All stated promotions and festivities will only be available at the Oola Bowls Hamilton Mill location at 3521 Braselton Hwy, Suite D100, Dacula, GA, while supplies last. The new Hamilton Mill shop will be the largest Oola Bowls space to date at 2,853 square feet indoors and 1,166 square feet outdoors, designed to be a "sit and stay" experience with an outdoor patio space where guests can enjoy vibrant flavors in an inviting community-focused atmosphere.Oola Bowls invites locals, tourists, families, businesses and health-food enthusiasts to join the celebration and experience their signature fresh bowls, vibrant smoothies, and upbeat atmosphere at its Hamilton Mill location. For more information about this location’s events and special promotions, follow Oola Bowls Hamilton Mill on Instagram or Facebook (@OolaBowlsHamiltonMill) or visit https://oolabowls.com/hamilton-mill-grand-opening About Oola™Oola Bowlsis the leading health-focused QSR franchise known for one the highest pulp content, nutrient-dense açaí bowls in the U.S. Founded in 2018, Oola is on a mission to fuel balanced living by nourishing and empowering the communities they serve, one functional ingredient and one meaningful connection at a time. Using premium açaí and functional ingredients, Oola’s innovative menu is designed to nourish, energize, and bring joy with every bite. With a belief that balance feels better, Oola offers wholesome, energizing options that elevate both body and mind. Expanding across the East Coast and beyond, Oola is redefining what it means to eat well.

