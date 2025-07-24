HB Strategies Expands Federal Team with Addition of Top Bipartisan Talent

Jay B. Perron and Rachael S. Taylor Bring Decades of Capitol Hill and Executive Branch Experience to the Firm’s Federal Practice

In this business, your experience is your credibility, and credibility opens doors.” — HB Strategies CEO Andy Blunt

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HB Strategies today announced the addition of two accomplished government relations professionals to its Federal team: Jay B. Perron as Managing Principal and Rachael S. Taylor as Principal. These strategic hires reinforce the firm's commitment to assembling the nation's premier government affairs professionals in Washington and in the firm’s 11 state capital offices. HB Strategies CEO Andy Blunt noted, “In this business, your experience is your credibility, and credibility opens doors. Jay and Rachael’s combined experience strengthens our ability to help clients generate political will and build personal capital with government leaders across the political spectrum. Our collaborative, bipartisan approach to client service allows us to navigate complex policy environments and provide clients with insights into how decisions are made at the highest levels of government.”Jay B. Perron brings over 20 years of expertise in legislative and political strategy, stakeholder engagement, and building strategic relationships across the federal government and business community. His experience spans work with a U.S. House Republican Leader's office, Fortune 20 companies, and leading trade associations. Most recently, Jay served as a Partner at Prism Group Public Affairs, where he advised clients on healthcare, sports, and data center development while leading multifaceted lobbying strategies.Rachael S. Taylor joins the firm after more than 25 years of public service at the highest levels of the federal government, including serving in positions with the White House as Chief of Staff to a Cabinet Secretary, and as a Subcommittee clerk for the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee. Her dual experience negotiating and enacting nearly $40 billion in annual appropriations and managing strategic direction for a 70,000-person federal agency provides clients with an authentic insider's perspective on how Washington works. Rachael most recently served as Chief of Staff to the former Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland.Stacy McBride, Executive Vice President of Federal Government Affairs, added, "Rachael and Jay bring the kind of deep expertise and track record that immediately commands respect in any room they enter. Their consistent ability to produce meaningful results speaks for itself, and we're excited to have them help shape what comes next for our firm."The HB Strategies federal team opens doors that are closed to others and connects clients directly to the decision-makers who shape policy. Our team knows how Washington works, who holds influence, when to engage, and how to turn legislative priorities into results.ABOUT HB STRATEGIESFounded in 2018 by CEO Andy Blunt and COO Gregg Hartley, HB Strategies operates thirteen offices across the United States. The firm maintains a comprehensive network of state lobbyists with capital offices in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin. The firm's Federal Government Affairs group serves clients from Washington, D.C., while its Public Affairs practice operates from St. Louis. Former U.S. Senator Roy Blunt leads the firm's Leadership Strategies Advisory Services group in Washington, a specialized executive team that provides a comprehensive whole-of-government advisory service that is tailored to the needs of a specific organization.

