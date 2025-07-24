National Treasury on Infrastructure Reporting Model website

On Tuesday afternoon, the National Treasury (NT) identified malware on its Infrastructure Reporting Model website, the online infrastructure reporting and monitoring system.

In response, NT isolated the IRM servers to assess the magnitude of the compromise and to ensure the security of its systems.

Considering recent media reports since Sunday regarding security incidents affecting Microsoft platforms in the USA, NT has requested Microsoft’s assistance in identifying and addressing any potential vulnerabilities within its Information and Communication Technology (ICT) environment.

Despite these events, NT's systems and websites continue to operate normally without any disruption. The NT's ICT department processes over 200 000 emails each day and facilitates more than 400 000 user connections through their websites daily. On average, the NT ICT team successfully detects and blocks approximately 5 800 security threats directed at NT systems every day, showcasing the department's commitment to maintaining a secure digital environment.

These threats encompass a range of malicious activities, including phishing attempts, malware infections, and spam attacks.

