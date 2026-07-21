Minister Pemmy Majodina delivers opening address at WISA 2026 Biennial Conference and Exhibition, 22 to 24 Jul

The Minister of Water and Sanitation, Ms Pemmy Majodina will on Wednesday, 22 July 2026, deliver an opening address at the Water Institute of Southern Africa (WISA) 2026 Biennial Conference & Exhibition, taking place from 22–24 July 2026 at the Cape Town Internation Convention Centre (CTICC) in Cape Town.

Held under the theme "Rethink Amanzi – Securing Our Future", WISA 2026 will bring together more than 2,000 delegates for Southern Africa's premier water sector event, with a world-class programme showcasing the latest research, innovations and practical solutions shaping the future of water.

Minister Majodina, joined by Deputy Ministers David Mahlobo and Dr. Jack Bloom, will lead a delegation of specialists and experts from the Department of Water and Sanitation and its entities including the Water Research Commission and Water Boards, who will - for the full three-day conference - participate and engage on various water and sanitation topics, share insights, drive the country’s water and sanitation agenda and the roadmap towards the upcoming 2026 United Nations Water Conference in December.

Members of the media interested in covering the three-day event can register as follows:

Media registration: contact Idéle Prinsloo at idele@iprcommunications.co.za and 082 573 9219.

Media Enquiries:

Wisane Mavasa

Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation

Cell: 060 561 8935

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