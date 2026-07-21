Minister Aaron Motsoaledi welcomes Court Order to permanently seize luxury assets belonging to Tembisa Hospital Tycoon Hangwani Maumela

The Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi welcomes the final Court Order to permanently seize luxury assets worth R325 million linked to Hangwani Morgan Maumela, which he acquired through defrauding Tembisa Hospital. However, the Minister regards this big milestone as just but the beginning of a process to confiscate all assets of people involved in looting Tembisa Hospital.

There are still public servants at both Tembisa Hospital and Gauteng Department of Health who made this heinous act possible, whose assets and pensions still have to be dealt with: “We implore the Assets Forfeiture Unit to expedite the recovery process”, said the Minister. “We are also calling upon law enforcement agencies to complete the job through the arrest and criminal prosecution of Hangwani Maumela and his ilk. No one should be allowed to help themselves to resources which were meant for the sick – only a sick society will allow that to happen without any farreaching and concrete repercussions”, said the Minister.

For more information and media enquiries, please contact:

Mr Foster Mohale

Departmental Spokesperson

Cell: 072 432 3792

E-mail: Foster.mohale@health.gov.za

Mr Sello Lediga

Health Ministry Spokesperson

Cell: 082 353 9859

E-mail: Sello.Lediga@health.gov.za

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