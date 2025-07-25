Business Reporter: It’s time to rethink customer surveys

How an immersive approach can help engage meaningfully with all generations

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an interview published on Business Reporter, Riccardo Tumminello, FFIND’s Global Marketing Director talks about why traditional customer research methods are failing and how new technologies could reshape corporate strategy. Businesses depend on customer feedback to guide decisions that have an impact on everything from product design to marketing budgets. But while the stakes have grown, the tools used to gather this insight haven’t kept pace with customer expectations, especially those of younger audiences like Gen Z. Traditional surveys and static questionnaires, designed for a pre-digital era, now feel clunky and irrelevant to a generation raised on immersive, personalised experiences. As a result, engagement is plummeting, and companies are relying on insights from an unrepresentative minority.This disconnect poses strategic risks. Businesses are making high-impact decisions based on outdated, unreliable data. Gen Z, in particular, expects authenticity, interactivity and relevance in every digital interaction. They’ll spend hours exploring engaging content but won’t complete a five-minute form that feels humdrum.To close the gap, customer research needs a fundamental shift from a task people complete to an immersive experience. Virtual reality provide more accurate behavioural data by placing people in realistic contexts where they can act naturally. Participants reveal instinctive choices and genuine preferences that traditional methods overlook.To learn more about immersive customer research, read the interview and watch FFIND’s video on virtual-reality driven customer surveys.About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About FFINDFFIND, an independent global data collection company with a vast multi-industry expertise and leadership in public opinion studies, provides telephone interviews and online interviews fieldwork services, with venues located in Frankfurt (Germany), Palermo (Italy) and London (UK). FFIND interviewers conduct over a million multi-industry interviews worldwide every year in over 35 different languages. The company’s innovative approach of social media recruitment utilises social media platforms to recruit respondents for both B2C and B2B studies and it’s also at the forefront of exploring the potentials of VR interview technology in customer research.

