Star by Florian Seidl Wins Silver in A' Kitchenware and Horeca Awards

Florian Seidl's Stackable and Modular Borosilicate Glass Drinking Collection Recognized for Excellence in Kitchenware Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of kitchenware design, has announced that the " Star " drinking glass collection by Florian Seidl has been awarded the Silver A' Design Award in the Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design category. This recognition highlights the significance of the Star collection within the kitchenware industry and positions it as a notable example of innovative and high-quality design.The Star drinking glass collection aligns with current trends in the kitchenware industry, which prioritize functionality, sustainability, and aesthetics. By utilizing borosilicate glass, a strong, durable, and infinitely recyclable material, the Star collection meets the demand for environmentally conscious products. The stackable and modular design concept offers practical benefits for users, such as space efficiency and versatility, while the range of sizes and colors caters to various preferences and occasions.What sets the Star collection apart is its elegant and flowing design, which combines a rounded base with a pointed external ring for added stability. The borosilicate glass material allows for high transparency and depth, enhancing the presentation of the drink and making every sipping experience special. The design process involved conceptual and formal research, traditional sketching, and 3D modeling to explore the material properties and create a visually striking yet functional series of drinking glasses.The Silver A' Design Award for the Star collection serves as motivation for Florian Seidl and his team to continue pushing the boundaries of kitchenware design. This recognition may inspire future projects that further explore the possibilities of borosilicate glass and modular design concepts, contributing to the advancement of the kitchenware industry as a whole.Interested parties may learn more at:About Florian SeidlFlorian Seidl is an Austrian designer with several years of professional experience, currently working as Lavazza's design manager at the Innovation Center in Turin and teaching at the Scuola Politecnica di Design (SPD) in Milan. His diverse portfolio includes projects for automotive brands like Fiat and KTM, as well as various non-automotive brands, always with a strong focus on brand identity and the bigger picture beyond the individual product.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their contribution to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The award celebrates designs that incorporate original innovations, elicit a strong emotional response, and make a notable impact on improving everyday life. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensuring that only the most deserving works are honored with this prestigious title.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually across all industries, welcoming entries from all countries. Now in its 17th year, the A' Design Award aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, ultimately contributing to the creation of a better world. By celebrating remarkable achievements and showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award inspires and drives the cycle of innovation. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://kitchenwaredesignawards.com

