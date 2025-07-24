B&H Worldwide Supports Local Community with Successful Food Bank Drive

B&H Worldwide, is proud to announce the successful completion of its latest CSR initiative in support of the Yiewsley & West Drayton Foodbank.

At B&H Worldwide, we are committed to giving back to the community, and it has been heart-warming to see our staff come together to support such an important cause.”
— Caroline Span, HR Business Partner

WEST DRAYTON, MIDDLESEX, UNITED KINGDOM, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B&H Worldwide, a global leader in aerospace logistics, is proud to announce the successful completion of its latest Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative in support of the Yiewsley & West Drayton Foodbank.

Organised by the HR team at the company’s London Heathrow (LHR) headquarters, the two-week drive saw employees come together to collect essential food and toiletry items to support families facing hardship during the summer holidays – a time when children are out of school and unable to access free meal support.

The collection ran from 9 to 21 July and culminated in a team delivery to the foodbank at St Matthew’s Church Centre in Yiewsley on 22 July. In line with the Foodbank’s urgent needs list, employees generously donated a wide range of items, including tinned fruit, long-life milk, sugar, pasta sauce, dried noodles, and toiletries – with a special focus on men’s hygiene products, which are often in short supply.

Caroline Spain, HR Business Partner – UK, who led the initiative, commented:

“We are incredibly proud of the response from our London team. The cost-of-living crisis continues to impact many households, and foodbanks play a vital role in supporting people during times of need. At B&H Worldwide, we are committed to giving back to the community, and it has been heart-warming to see our staff come together to support such an important cause. The generosity shown demonstrates our shared values and desire to make a positive difference locally.”

Upon delivery, the foodbank team weighed and sorted the contributions, which will now be distributed to individuals and families referred to the service over the coming weeks.

B&H Worldwide remains committed to supporting charitable organisations and initiatives that help strengthen the communities in which it operates.

About

