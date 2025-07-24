B&H Worldwide Supports Local Community with Successful Food Bank Drive

BH Worldwide Food Bank Drive London BH Worldwide Logo BH Worldwide Food Bank Drive London Sending Donation

WEST DRAYTON, MIDDLESEX, UNITED KINGDOM, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B&H Worldwide, a global leader in aerospace logistics, is proud to announce the successful completion of its latest Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative in support of the Yiewsley & West Drayton Foodbank.

Organised by the HR team at the company’s London Heathrow (LHR) headquarters, the two-week drive saw employees come together to collect essential food and toiletry items to support families facing hardship during the summer holidays – a time when children are out of school and unable to access free meal support.

The collection ran from 9 to 21 July and culminated in a team delivery to the foodbank at St Matthew’s Church Centre in Yiewsley on 22 July. In line with the Foodbank’s urgent needs list, employees generously donated a wide range of items, including tinned fruit, long-life milk, sugar, pasta sauce, dried noodles, and toiletries – with a special focus on men’s hygiene products, which are often in short supply.

Caroline Spain, HR Business Partner – UK, who led the initiative, commented:

“We are incredibly proud of the response from our London team. The cost-of-living crisis continues to impact many households, and foodbanks play a vital role in supporting people during times of need. At B&H Worldwide, we are committed to giving back to the community, and it has been heart-warming to see our staff come together to support such an important cause. The generosity shown demonstrates our shared values and desire to make a positive difference locally.”

Upon delivery, the foodbank team weighed and sorted the contributions, which will now be distributed to individuals and families referred to the service over the coming weeks.

B&H Worldwide remains committed to supporting charitable organisations and initiatives that help strengthen the communities in which it operates.



