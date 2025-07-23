Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,676 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,563 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 945 Printer's Number 1066

PENNSYLVANIA, July 23 - (12) Lion (Panthera leo).

(13) Mammoth (Genus: Mammuthus).

(14) Mastodon (Genus: Mammut).

(15) Orangutan (Genus: Pongo).

(16) Panda (Ailuropoda melanoleuca).

(17) Pangolin (Genus: Manidae).

(18) Polar bear (Ursus maritimus).

(19) Ray (Superorder: Batoidea).

(20) Rhinoceros (Family: Rhinocerotidae).

(21) Sea turtle (Superfamily: Chelonioidea).

(22) Shark (Order: Hexanchiformes, Echinorhiniformes,

Squaliformes, Pristiophoriformes, Squatiniformes,

Heterodontiformes, Lamniformes, Orectolobiformes,

Carcharhiniformes).

(23) Tiger (Panthera tigris).

(24) Walrus (Odobenus rosmarus).

"Covered animal part or product." An item that contains, or

is wholly or partially made from, any covered animal. The term

includes gametes and DNA.

"Sale" or "sell." An act of selling, trading or bartering

for monetary or nonmonetary consideration. The term includes any

transfer of ownership that occurs in the course of a commercial

transaction, but does not include a nonmonetary transfer of

ownership by way of gift, donation or bequest. For purposes of

this section, a sale shall be deemed to occur in this

Commonwealth if:

(1) the buyer takes physical possession of the covered

animal part or product in this Commonwealth; or

(2) the seller is located in this Commonwealth.

Section 2. This act shall take effect in six months.

20250SB0945PN1066 - 5 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 945 Printer's Number 1066

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more