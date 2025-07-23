Senate Bill 945 Printer's Number 1066
PENNSYLVANIA, July 23 - (12) Lion (Panthera leo).
(13) Mammoth (Genus: Mammuthus).
(14) Mastodon (Genus: Mammut).
(15) Orangutan (Genus: Pongo).
(16) Panda (Ailuropoda melanoleuca).
(17) Pangolin (Genus: Manidae).
(18) Polar bear (Ursus maritimus).
(19) Ray (Superorder: Batoidea).
(20) Rhinoceros (Family: Rhinocerotidae).
(21) Sea turtle (Superfamily: Chelonioidea).
(22) Shark (Order: Hexanchiformes, Echinorhiniformes,
Squaliformes, Pristiophoriformes, Squatiniformes,
Heterodontiformes, Lamniformes, Orectolobiformes,
Carcharhiniformes).
(23) Tiger (Panthera tigris).
(24) Walrus (Odobenus rosmarus).
"Covered animal part or product." An item that contains, or
is wholly or partially made from, any covered animal. The term
includes gametes and DNA.
"Sale" or "sell." An act of selling, trading or bartering
for monetary or nonmonetary consideration. The term includes any
transfer of ownership that occurs in the course of a commercial
transaction, but does not include a nonmonetary transfer of
ownership by way of gift, donation or bequest. For purposes of
this section, a sale shall be deemed to occur in this
Commonwealth if:
(1) the buyer takes physical possession of the covered
animal part or product in this Commonwealth; or
(2) the seller is located in this Commonwealth.
Section 2. This act shall take effect in six months.
