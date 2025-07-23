Senate Bill 946 Printer's Number 1067

PENNSYLVANIA, July 23 - (a) The department shall monitor adverse health events

associated with tianeptine and may collect data from health care

providers, hospitals, poison control centers, coroners, medical

examiners and law enforcement agencies.

(b) The department shall issue public advisories regarding

the dangers of tianeptine exposure when adverse health events or

usage trends present a significant threat to public safety. The

department may coordinate with local health departments,

emergency responders and relevant Federal agencies to inform and

protect the public.

(c) The department may promulgate rules and regulations

necessary to carry out the provisions of this section, including

mandatory reporting requirements, data collection standards and

interagency coordination protocols.

(d) As used in this section, the term "adverse health event"

shall mean the following:

(1) Any acute or chronic physical, mental or behavioral

condition that arises from the ingestion, use, misuse, abuse or

withdrawal of tianeptine or any substance containing tianeptine,

whether occurring independently or in combination with other

substances, including:

(i) Neurological symptoms, including confusion, sedation,

loss of consciousness, seizures or coma.

(ii) Respiratory effects, including depressed breathing or

respiratory failure.

(iii) Cardiovascular symptoms, including elevated or

decreased heart rate, abnormal blood pressure or cardiac arrest.

(iv) Psychological effects, including addiction, dependence,

paranoia, hallucinations, anxiety or suicidal ideation.

(v) Gastrointestinal symptoms, including nausea, vomiting or

