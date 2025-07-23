Senate Bill 946 Printer's Number 1067
PENNSYLVANIA, July 23 - (a) The department shall monitor adverse health events
associated with tianeptine and may collect data from health care
providers, hospitals, poison control centers, coroners, medical
examiners and law enforcement agencies.
(b) The department shall issue public advisories regarding
the dangers of tianeptine exposure when adverse health events or
usage trends present a significant threat to public safety. The
department may coordinate with local health departments,
emergency responders and relevant Federal agencies to inform and
protect the public.
(c) The department may promulgate rules and regulations
necessary to carry out the provisions of this section, including
mandatory reporting requirements, data collection standards and
interagency coordination protocols.
(d) As used in this section, the term "adverse health event"
shall mean the following:
(1) Any acute or chronic physical, mental or behavioral
condition that arises from the ingestion, use, misuse, abuse or
withdrawal of tianeptine or any substance containing tianeptine,
whether occurring independently or in combination with other
substances, including:
(i) Neurological symptoms, including confusion, sedation,
loss of consciousness, seizures or coma.
(ii) Respiratory effects, including depressed breathing or
respiratory failure.
(iii) Cardiovascular symptoms, including elevated or
decreased heart rate, abnormal blood pressure or cardiac arrest.
(iv) Psychological effects, including addiction, dependence,
paranoia, hallucinations, anxiety or suicidal ideation.
(v) Gastrointestinal symptoms, including nausea, vomiting or
