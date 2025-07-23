Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,669 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,556 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 948 Printer's Number 1069

PENNSYLVANIA, July 23 - (2) The average duration that customers, in each

customer class, would experience a loss of power in response

to a load shed directive.

(3) The technical considerations and realities that

impact the granularity with which a load shed directive can

be reasonably executed by the electric distribution company.

(4) The extent to which the electric distribution

company identifies vital customers and vital facilities,

including customers, irrespective of customer class, to whom

loss of service would significantly impact health and safety,

and the ability of the electric distribution company to

minimize service disruptions to consumers who require power

for the maintenance of medically necessary equipment.

(5) The extent to which the impact of a load shed event

on customers identified as vital customers and vital

facilities can be minimized by:

(i) The duration of a loss of service during a load

shed event.

(ii) Onsite backup generation.

(iii) Supplemental battery power for medical

devices.

(6) Actions taken in the previous year to facilitate the

prioritization of vital customers and vital facilities during

load shed events.

(7) Whether reasonable notice to customers of an

impending load shed event is possible and, if so, an

appropriate trigger for the notice of a load shed event.

(b) Report.--The commission shall prepare a report

summarizing and discussing the data provided pursuant to

[subsection (a)] subsections (a) and (a.1) and annually, on or

20250SB0948PN1069 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 948 Printer's Number 1069

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more