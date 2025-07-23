Senate Bill 948 Printer's Number 1069
PENNSYLVANIA, July 23 - (2) The average duration that customers, in each
customer class, would experience a loss of power in response
to a load shed directive.
(3) The technical considerations and realities that
impact the granularity with which a load shed directive can
be reasonably executed by the electric distribution company.
(4) The extent to which the electric distribution
company identifies vital customers and vital facilities,
including customers, irrespective of customer class, to whom
loss of service would significantly impact health and safety,
and the ability of the electric distribution company to
minimize service disruptions to consumers who require power
for the maintenance of medically necessary equipment.
(5) The extent to which the impact of a load shed event
on customers identified as vital customers and vital
facilities can be minimized by:
(i) The duration of a loss of service during a load
shed event.
(ii) Onsite backup generation.
(iii) Supplemental battery power for medical
devices.
(6) Actions taken in the previous year to facilitate the
prioritization of vital customers and vital facilities during
load shed events.
(7) Whether reasonable notice to customers of an
impending load shed event is possible and, if so, an
appropriate trigger for the notice of a load shed event.
(b) Report.--The commission shall prepare a report
summarizing and discussing the data provided pursuant to
[subsection (a)] subsections (a) and (a.1) and annually, on or
