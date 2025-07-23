Senate Bill 951 Printer's Number 1072
PENNSYLVANIA, July 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 1072
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
951
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY FARRY, MILLER, SANTARSIERO, PENNYCUICK,
BARTOLOTTA, TARTAGLIONE, FONTANA, COMITTA, COSTA, KEARNEY AND
STEFANO, JULY 23, 2025
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JULY 23, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in community colleges, further
providing for definitions and for financial program and
reimbursement of payments.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1901-A of the act of March 10, 1949
(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is
amended by adding clauses to read:
Section 1901-A. Definitions.--The following words and
phrases, as used in this article, shall, unless a different
meaning is plainly required by the context, have the following
meaning:
* * *
(16) "First responder" shall mean any of the following
public servants:
(i) An emergency medical services provider or EMS provider,
