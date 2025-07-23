Senate Bill 951 Printer's Number 1072

PENNSYLVANIA, July 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 1072

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

951

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY FARRY, MILLER, SANTARSIERO, PENNYCUICK,

BARTOLOTTA, TARTAGLIONE, FONTANA, COMITTA, COSTA, KEARNEY AND

STEFANO, JULY 23, 2025

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JULY 23, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in community colleges, further

providing for definitions and for financial program and

reimbursement of payments.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1901-A of the act of March 10, 1949

(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is

amended by adding clauses to read:

Section 1901-A. Definitions.--The following words and

phrases, as used in this article, shall, unless a different

meaning is plainly required by the context, have the following

meaning:

* * *

(16) "First responder" shall mean any of the following

public servants:

(i) An emergency medical services provider or EMS provider,

