Senate Bill 952 Printer's Number 1073

PENNSYLVANIA, July 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 1073

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

952

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY PICOZZI, PENNYCUICK AND FARRY, JULY 23, 2025

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JULY 23, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 74 (Transportation) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in metropolitan transportation

authorities, providing for supplemental performance

reporting.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 74 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 1787. Supplemental performance reporting.

(a) Review.--In addition to any audits or financial

statements required by the Federal or State Government or a

county in this Commonwealth, the authority shall be subject to

the following performance reporting requirements:

(1) At least once annually, the Legislative Budget and

Finance Committee shall review the procedures and audits of

the authority and produce a report on its findings.

(2) The report under subsection (b) shall be made

available to the public on the publicly accessible Internet

website of the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

