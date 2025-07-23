Senate Bill 952 Printer's Number 1073
PENNSYLVANIA, July 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 1073
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
952
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY PICOZZI, PENNYCUICK AND FARRY, JULY 23, 2025
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JULY 23, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 74 (Transportation) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in metropolitan transportation
authorities, providing for supplemental performance
reporting.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 74 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 1787. Supplemental performance reporting.
(a) Review.--In addition to any audits or financial
statements required by the Federal or State Government or a
county in this Commonwealth, the authority shall be subject to
the following performance reporting requirements:
(1) At least once annually, the Legislative Budget and
Finance Committee shall review the procedures and audits of
the authority and produce a report on its findings.
(2) The report under subsection (b) shall be made
available to the public on the publicly accessible Internet
website of the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee.
