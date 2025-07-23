Senate Bill 928 Printer's Number 1063

PENNSYLVANIA, July 23 - (d) The Pennsylvania Film Producer Grant Program Account is

established as a restricted account within the General Fund.

Money in the restricted account is appropriated on a continuing

basis to the council for the award of grants under this section.

(e) All money appropriated, allocated or donated to the

restricted account, including money received from the

Commonwealth, private entities or other sources, shall be

deposited into the restricted account.

(f) Interest earned from the investment of money in the

restricted account shall be deposited into the restricted

account and used for the purposes specified under subsection

(d).

(g) At the end of each fiscal year, money remaining in the

restricted account that is unexpended, unencumbered or

uncommitted shall lapse and be transferred to the General Fund.

(h) As used in this section, the following words and phrases

shall have the meanings given to them in this subsection unless

the context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Council." T he Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Council on the

Arts.

"Eligible Pennsylvania film producer." A film producer that

meets the requirements under subsection (c).

"Film." A feature film, a television film, a television talk

or game show series, a television commercial or a television

pilot or each episode of a television series which is intended

as programming for a national audience. The term does not

include a production featuring news, current events, weather and

market reports, public programming, sports events, awards shows

or other gala events, a production that solicits funds, a

production containing obscene material or performances as

