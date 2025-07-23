Senate Bill 928 Printer's Number 1063
PENNSYLVANIA, July 23 - (d) The Pennsylvania Film Producer Grant Program Account is
established as a restricted account within the General Fund.
Money in the restricted account is appropriated on a continuing
basis to the council for the award of grants under this section.
(e) All money appropriated, allocated or donated to the
restricted account, including money received from the
Commonwealth, private entities or other sources, shall be
deposited into the restricted account.
(f) Interest earned from the investment of money in the
restricted account shall be deposited into the restricted
account and used for the purposes specified under subsection
(d).
(g) At the end of each fiscal year, money remaining in the
restricted account that is unexpended, unencumbered or
uncommitted shall lapse and be transferred to the General Fund.
(h) As used in this section, the following words and phrases
shall have the meanings given to them in this subsection unless
the context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Council." T he Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Council on the
Arts.
"Eligible Pennsylvania film producer." A film producer that
meets the requirements under subsection (c).
"Film." A feature film, a television film, a television talk
or game show series, a television commercial or a television
pilot or each episode of a television series which is intended
as programming for a national audience. The term does not
include a production featuring news, current events, weather and
market reports, public programming, sports events, awards shows
or other gala events, a production that solicits funds, a
production containing obscene material or performances as
