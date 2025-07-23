Senate Bill 938 Printer's Number 1065
PENNSYLVANIA, July 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 1065
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
938
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, LAUGHLIN, SCHWANK, COSTA AND FONTANA,
JULY 23, 2025
REFERRED TO LOCAL GOVERNMENT, JULY 23, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 53 (Municipalities Generally) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in general provisions, providing for
records to be kept.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 53 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 1383.1. Records to be kept.
Each municipality shall keep records relating to the location
of each child-care facility or other dependent care facility in
accordance with the following:
(1) Beginning December 2026, and each December
thereafter, each county shall submit a list of each child-
care facility or other dependent care facility to the
municipality where the facility is located.
(2) The county shall also submit the following for each
child-care facility or other dependent care facility to the
municipality where the facility is located:
