Senate Bill 938 Printer's Number 1065

PENNSYLVANIA, July 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 1065

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

938

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, LAUGHLIN, SCHWANK, COSTA AND FONTANA,

JULY 23, 2025

REFERRED TO LOCAL GOVERNMENT, JULY 23, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 53 (Municipalities Generally) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in general provisions, providing for

records to be kept.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 53 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 1383.1. Records to be kept.

Each municipality shall keep records relating to the location

of each child-care facility or other dependent care facility in

accordance with the following:

(1) Beginning December 2026, and each December

thereafter, each county shall submit a list of each child-

care facility or other dependent care facility to the

municipality where the facility is located.

(2) The county shall also submit the following for each

child-care facility or other dependent care facility to the

municipality where the facility is located:

