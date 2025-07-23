Senate Bill 947 Printer's Number 1068

PENNSYLVANIA, July 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 1068

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

947

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, JULY 23, 2025

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JULY 23, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of October 30, 1987 (P.L.375, No.75), entitled

"An act providing for the designation of certain trees and

land on the grounds of the State Capitol in Harrisburg as

'Soldiers' Grove' in honor of war veterans; imposing duties

upon the Department of General Services; and making an

appropriation," providing for the protection of hallowed

ground; and imposing a penalty.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of October 30, 1987 (P.L.375, No.75),

entitled "An act providing for the designation of certain trees

and land on the grounds of the State Capitol in Harrisburg as

'Soldiers' Grove' in honor of war veterans; imposing duties upon

the Department of General Services; and making an

appropriation," is amended by adding a section to read:

Section 4.3. Protection of hallowed ground.

(a) Prohibition.--A festival, celebration, gathering or

demonstration within the area designated as "Soldiers' Grove" is

prohibited except if the event is held exclusively for any of

the following:

(1) Veterans or their families to honor or support

