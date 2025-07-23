Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,661 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,553 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 947 Printer's Number 1068

PENNSYLVANIA, July 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 1068

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

947

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, JULY 23, 2025

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JULY 23, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of October 30, 1987 (P.L.375, No.75), entitled

"An act providing for the designation of certain trees and

land on the grounds of the State Capitol in Harrisburg as

'Soldiers' Grove' in honor of war veterans; imposing duties

upon the Department of General Services; and making an

appropriation," providing for the protection of hallowed

ground; and imposing a penalty.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of October 30, 1987 (P.L.375, No.75),

entitled "An act providing for the designation of certain trees

and land on the grounds of the State Capitol in Harrisburg as

'Soldiers' Grove' in honor of war veterans; imposing duties upon

the Department of General Services; and making an

appropriation," is amended by adding a section to read:

Section 4.3. Protection of hallowed ground.

(a) Prohibition.--A festival, celebration, gathering or

demonstration within the area designated as "Soldiers' Grove" is

prohibited except if the event is held exclusively for any of

the following:

(1) Veterans or their families to honor or support

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 947 Printer's Number 1068

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more