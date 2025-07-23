Senate Bill 947 Printer's Number 1068
PENNSYLVANIA, July 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 1068
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
947
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, JULY 23, 2025
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JULY 23, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of October 30, 1987 (P.L.375, No.75), entitled
"An act providing for the designation of certain trees and
land on the grounds of the State Capitol in Harrisburg as
'Soldiers' Grove' in honor of war veterans; imposing duties
upon the Department of General Services; and making an
appropriation," providing for the protection of hallowed
ground; and imposing a penalty.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of October 30, 1987 (P.L.375, No.75),
entitled "An act providing for the designation of certain trees
and land on the grounds of the State Capitol in Harrisburg as
'Soldiers' Grove' in honor of war veterans; imposing duties upon
the Department of General Services; and making an
appropriation," is amended by adding a section to read:
Section 4.3. Protection of hallowed ground.
(a) Prohibition.--A festival, celebration, gathering or
demonstration within the area designated as "Soldiers' Grove" is
prohibited except if the event is held exclusively for any of
the following:
(1) Veterans or their families to honor or support
