Senate Bill 950 Printer's Number 1071

PENNSYLVANIA, July 23 - the cremation and related services were performed in accordance

with the provider's written description of services.

(d) Certification by intermediary.--If a veterinarian, pet

shop, funeral director or other person is responsible for

returning cremated remains to the animal owner, the

veterinarian, pet shop, funeral director or other person shall

provide all of the following:

(1) The provider's certification under subsection (c).

(2) A second certification stating that, to the best of

the intermediary's knowledge and belief, and except as

otherwise indicated on the certificate, the returned remains

are those of the animal owner's deceased animal and were

returned in accordance with the provider's representations.

(e) Reliance on documentation.--A veterinarian, pet shop,

funeral director or other person subject to subsection (d) may

rely in good faith on the documentation and representations

provided by the provider and is not required to observe the

cremation process.

Section 5. Required notices.

(a) Written notice of rights.--At the time the written

description of services is provided under section 3 or 4, the

provider or intermediary shall furnish to the animal owner, or

to a person acting on the owner's behalf, a written notice

specifying the rights provided under this act. The notice shall

include the following statement, presented in a clear and

conspicuous manner:

THIS DISCLOSURE OF RIGHTS IS A SUMMARY OF PENNSYLVANIA

LAW. THE ACTUAL PROVISIONS OF THE LAW ARE SET FORTH IN

THE COMPANION ANIMAL CREMATION CONSUMER PROTECTION ACT.

(b) Posted summary.--A summary of the provisions of this act

20250SB0950PN1071 - 4 -

