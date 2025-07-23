Senate Bill 950 Printer's Number 1071
PENNSYLVANIA, July 23 - the cremation and related services were performed in accordance
with the provider's written description of services.
(d) Certification by intermediary.--If a veterinarian, pet
shop, funeral director or other person is responsible for
returning cremated remains to the animal owner, the
veterinarian, pet shop, funeral director or other person shall
provide all of the following:
(1) The provider's certification under subsection (c).
(2) A second certification stating that, to the best of
the intermediary's knowledge and belief, and except as
otherwise indicated on the certificate, the returned remains
are those of the animal owner's deceased animal and were
returned in accordance with the provider's representations.
(e) Reliance on documentation.--A veterinarian, pet shop,
funeral director or other person subject to subsection (d) may
rely in good faith on the documentation and representations
provided by the provider and is not required to observe the
cremation process.
Section 5. Required notices.
(a) Written notice of rights.--At the time the written
description of services is provided under section 3 or 4, the
provider or intermediary shall furnish to the animal owner, or
to a person acting on the owner's behalf, a written notice
specifying the rights provided under this act. The notice shall
include the following statement, presented in a clear and
conspicuous manner:
THIS DISCLOSURE OF RIGHTS IS A SUMMARY OF PENNSYLVANIA
LAW. THE ACTUAL PROVISIONS OF THE LAW ARE SET FORTH IN
THE COMPANION ANIMAL CREMATION CONSUMER PROTECTION ACT.
(b) Posted summary.--A summary of the provisions of this act
