Senate Bill 959 Printer's Number 1078

PENNSYLVANIA, July 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 1078

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

959

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, FONTANA, PHILLIPS-HILL, BARTOLOTTA,

LAUGHLIN, COSTA, BROWN AND PENNYCUICK, JULY 23, 2025

REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, JULY 23, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), entitled "An

act relating to insurance; amending, revising, and

consolidating the law providing for the incorporation of

insurance companies, and the regulation, supervision, and

protection of home and foreign insurance companies, Lloyds

associations, reciprocal and inter-insurance exchanges, and

fire insurance rating bureaus, and the regulation and

supervision of insurance carried by such companies,

associations, and exchanges, including insurance carried by

the State Workmen's Insurance Fund; providing penalties; and

repealing existing laws," in uniform health insurance claim

form, further providing for forms for health insurance

claims.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1202 of the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682,

No.284), known as The Insurance Company Law of 1921, is amended

to read:

Section 1202. Forms for Health Insurance Claims.--(a) Each

health insurance claim form processed or otherwise used by an

insurer, including those used by the Department of [Public

Welfare] Human Services for public health care coverage, shall

be the uniform claim form developed by the department. The claim

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23