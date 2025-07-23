Senate Bill 959 Printer's Number 1078
PENNSYLVANIA, July 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 1078
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
959
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, FONTANA, PHILLIPS-HILL, BARTOLOTTA,
LAUGHLIN, COSTA, BROWN AND PENNYCUICK, JULY 23, 2025
REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, JULY 23, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), entitled "An
act relating to insurance; amending, revising, and
consolidating the law providing for the incorporation of
insurance companies, and the regulation, supervision, and
protection of home and foreign insurance companies, Lloyds
associations, reciprocal and inter-insurance exchanges, and
fire insurance rating bureaus, and the regulation and
supervision of insurance carried by such companies,
associations, and exchanges, including insurance carried by
the State Workmen's Insurance Fund; providing penalties; and
repealing existing laws," in uniform health insurance claim
form, further providing for forms for health insurance
claims.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1202 of the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682,
No.284), known as The Insurance Company Law of 1921, is amended
to read:
Section 1202. Forms for Health Insurance Claims.--(a) Each
health insurance claim form processed or otherwise used by an
insurer, including those used by the Department of [Public
Welfare] Human Services for public health care coverage, shall
be the uniform claim form developed by the department. The claim
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.