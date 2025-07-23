Senate Bill 953 Printer's Number 1074

PENNSYLVANIA, July 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 1074

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

953

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY PICOZZI, PENNYCUICK AND FARRY, JULY 23, 2025

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JULY 23, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 74 (Transportation) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in public-private transportation

partnerships, providing for SEPTA projects.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 74 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 9107.1. SEPTA projects.

Within 90 days of the effective date of this section, the

Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority shall submit

one or more transportation projects to the board for

consideration involving one or more transportation facilities.

Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13