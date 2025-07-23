Senate Bill 953 Printer's Number 1074
PENNSYLVANIA, July 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 1074
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
953
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY PICOZZI, PENNYCUICK AND FARRY, JULY 23, 2025
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JULY 23, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 74 (Transportation) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in public-private transportation
partnerships, providing for SEPTA projects.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 74 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 9107.1. SEPTA projects.
Within 90 days of the effective date of this section, the
Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority shall submit
one or more transportation projects to the board for
consideration involving one or more transportation facilities.
Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.
