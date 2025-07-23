Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,660 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,554 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 953 Printer's Number 1074

PENNSYLVANIA, July 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 1074

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

953

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY PICOZZI, PENNYCUICK AND FARRY, JULY 23, 2025

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JULY 23, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 74 (Transportation) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in public-private transportation

partnerships, providing for SEPTA projects.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 74 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 9107.1. SEPTA projects.

Within 90 days of the effective date of this section, the

Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority shall submit

one or more transportation projects to the board for

consideration involving one or more transportation facilities.

Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 953 Printer's Number 1074

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more