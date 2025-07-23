Submit Release
Senate Bill 954 Printer's Number 1075

PENNSYLVANIA, July 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 1075

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

954

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY PICOZZI, PENNYCUICK AND FARRY, JULY 23, 2025

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JULY 23, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 74 (Transportation) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in sustainable mobility options,

further providing for operating program.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1513 of Title 74 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subsection to read:

§ 1513. Operating program.

* * *

(f.1) Additional minimum system performance criteria.--

(1) The department shall establish additional minimum

system performance criteria for the Southeastern Pennsylvania

Transportation Authority to improve fare evasion, public-

private transportation partnerships and bus routes. The

department shall promulgate regulations, including temporary

regulations, to establish the minimum system performance

criteria based upon comparison of the award recipient to the

authority's past performance and to the authority's peers

that an award recipient must satisfy.

