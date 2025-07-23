Senate Bill 954 Printer's Number 1075
PENNSYLVANIA, July 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 1075
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
954
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY PICOZZI, PENNYCUICK AND FARRY, JULY 23, 2025
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JULY 23, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 74 (Transportation) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in sustainable mobility options,
further providing for operating program.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1513 of Title 74 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subsection to read:
§ 1513. Operating program.
* * *
(f.1) Additional minimum system performance criteria.--
(1) The department shall establish additional minimum
system performance criteria for the Southeastern Pennsylvania
Transportation Authority to improve fare evasion, public-
private transportation partnerships and bus routes. The
department shall promulgate regulations, including temporary
regulations, to establish the minimum system performance
criteria based upon comparison of the award recipient to the
authority's past performance and to the authority's peers
that an award recipient must satisfy.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.