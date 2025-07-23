Senate Bill 954 Printer's Number 1075

PENNSYLVANIA, July 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 1075 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 954 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY PICOZZI, PENNYCUICK AND FARRY, JULY 23, 2025 REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JULY 23, 2025 AN ACT Amending Title 74 (Transportation) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in sustainable mobility options, further providing for operating program. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Section 1513 of Title 74 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subsection to read: § 1513. Operating program. * * * (f.1) Additional minimum system performance criteria.-- (1) The department shall establish additional minimum system performance criteria for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority to improve fare evasion, public- private transportation partnerships and bus routes. The department shall promulgate regulations, including temporary regulations, to establish the minimum system performance criteria based upon comparison of the award recipient to the authority's past performance and to the authority's peers that an award recipient must satisfy. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19

