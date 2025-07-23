Senate Bill 44 Printer's Number 1076
PENNSYLVANIA, July 23 - § 1559. Restoration of operating privilege for victims of human
trafficking.
(a) Petition.--An individual who has been issued a victim
determination statement under 18 Pa.C.S. § 3027 (relating to
v ictim determination statement) or an entity acting on behalf of
an individual who has been issued a victim determination
statement, may file a petition, on a form prescribed by the
department to the department, for relief from a suspension or
revocation that the petitioner alleges was received as a direct
result of being a victim of human trafficking. The petition
shall include:
(1) The victim determination statement.
(2) The offense allegedly committed or citation issued
to the petitioner as a direct result of being a victim of
human trafficking.
(b) Determination.--
(1) If the victim determination statement demonstrates
that the individual was a victim of human trafficking at the
time that the individual's operating privilege was suspended
or revoked and the department does not believe the individual
poses a risk to traffic safety, the department shall restore
the individual's operating privilege.
(2) If the department declines to restore an
individual's operating privilege because the department
believes that the individual poses a risk to traffic safety,
the department may require the individual to complete a
driver improvement course and, upon completion of the driver
improvement course, restore the individual's operating
privilege.
(c) Access to information.--For a suspension or revocation
20250SB0044PN1076 - 4 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.