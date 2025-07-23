Senate Bill 44 Printer's Number 1076

PENNSYLVANIA, July 23 - § 1559. Restoration of operating privilege for victims of human

trafficking.

(a) Petition.--An individual who has been issued a victim

determination statement under 18 Pa.C.S. § 3027 (relating to

v ictim determination statement) or an entity acting on behalf of

an individual who has been issued a victim determination

statement, may file a petition, on a form prescribed by the

department to the department, for relief from a suspension or

revocation that the petitioner alleges was received as a direct

result of being a victim of human trafficking. The petition

shall include:

(1) The victim determination statement.

(2) The offense allegedly committed or citation issued

to the petitioner as a direct result of being a victim of

human trafficking.

(b) Determination.--

(1) If the victim determination statement demonstrates

that the individual was a victim of human trafficking at the

time that the individual's operating privilege was suspended

or revoked and the department does not believe the individual

poses a risk to traffic safety, the department shall restore

the individual's operating privilege.

(2) If the department declines to restore an

individual's operating privilege because the department

believes that the individual poses a risk to traffic safety,

the department may require the individual to complete a

driver improvement course and, upon completion of the driver

improvement course, restore the individual's operating

privilege.

(c) Access to information.--For a suspension or revocation

