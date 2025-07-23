Senate Bill 960 Printer's Number 1079
PENNSYLVANIA, July 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 1079
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
960
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, PHILLIPS-HILL, STEFANO AND YAW,
JULY 23, 2025
REFERRED TO LAW AND JUSTICE, JULY 23, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of April 12, 1951 (P.L.90, No.21), entitled "An
act relating to alcoholic liquors, alcohol and malt and
brewed beverages; amending, revising, consolidating and
changing the laws relating thereto; regulating and
restricting the manufacture, purchase, sale, possession,
consumption, importation, transportation, furnishing, holding
in bond, holding in storage, traffic in and use of alcoholic
liquors, alcohol and malt and brewed beverages and the
persons engaged or employed therein; defining the powers and
duties of the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board; providing
for the establishment and operation of State liquor stores,
for the payment of certain license fees to the respective
municipalities and townships, for the abatement of certain
nuisances and, in certain cases, for search and seizure
without warrant; prescribing penalties and forfeitures;
providing for local option, and repealing existing laws," in
licenses and regulations and liquor, alcohol and malt and
brewed beverages, further providing for authority to issue
liquor licenses to hotels, restaurants and clubs, for sales
by liquor licensees and restrictions, for sale of malt or
brewed beverages by liquor licensees, for retail dispensers'
restrictions on purchases and sales, for unlawful acts
relative to malt or brewed beverages and licensees and for
premises to be vacated by patrons.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Sections 401(a), 406(a)(4), 407(a)(1), 442(a)(1)
(i), 492(7) and 499(a.1)(4) of the act of April 12, 1951
(P.L.90, No.21), known as the Liquor Code, are amended to read:
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.