Mövenpick Zagreb Welcomes Diversity, Sustainable Stays and Greener Tomorrows

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Globe has awarded Mövenpick Zagreb its inaugural certification. Mövenpick Zagreb is located in Croatia’s capital Zagreb, one of Central Europe’s oldest cities. The vibrant metropolis holds many delights – charming historical sights, lively street life with bustling markets and beautiful green mountains to explore."We’re officially Green Globe certified, and I couldn’t be prouder of our dedicated team who have worked tirelessly to make this green dream a reality! Here at Movenpick Zagreb, we're not just about premium hospitality – we're about leaving a positive footprint on the planet. Here’s to more sustainable stays and even greener tomorrows!" said Leonardo Buzov Vulas, Director of Hotel Operations.The hotel is delighted with its sustainability performance, specifically the results from its water conservation measures. Mövenpick Zagreb has been recognized as one of Accor’s most successful city hotels in this part of Europe when it comes to implementation of one particular water saving initiative. The hotel successfully implemented the Skip the Clean initiative that allows guests to opt out of daily housekeeping for stays longer than two nights. By reducing the frequency of cleaning and towel or sheet changes, the hotel helps minimize its environmental impact, saving up to 60 liters of water per day - equivalent to 6,500 showers annually. This sustainable practice has gained strong guest participation, reflected in a high conversion ratio, further demonstrating the hotel's commitment to environmental responsibility.At the heart of community programs undertaken by the hotel are its social initiatives that benefit individuals facing hard times. Since its opening in 2022, Mövenpick Zagreb has been actively involved in the Kilo of Kindness initiative, a global charity campaign organized by Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts. Each year, guests and local residents are invited to contribute toward assisting disadvantaged families and children. For the past three years, the hotel has collected over 700 kilograms of donations of clothes, food, toys and school supplies, all in support of local organizations dedicated to spreading care and enriching lives. In addition, through partnering with renowned humanitarian organizations - including SOS Dječje Selo, Dobra Volja and Dobro Dobrim - Mövenpick Zagreb has helped to ensure that the donations reach those most in need. Through this meaningful initiative, the hotel continues to make a positive impact on the local community by fostering compassion and support.Inclusive programs are another fundamental part of the hotel’s sustainable operations. Mövenpick Zagreb is proud to employ a team that is 90% local with the majority of staff being residents of Zagreb, Croatia. The locally recruited hotel team are dedicated and committed to the company, enthusiastically contributing their talents to services that make for an exceptional stay. Despite the difficult global situation in the hospitality labor market which is experiencing a shortage of experienced workers, Mövenpick Zagreb has managed to attract local skilled staff while also promoting diversity within its teams. The hotel endeavors to foster a workplace culture that values differences and ensures equal opportunities for all. The company supports a range of initiatives focused on gender equality, multicultural representation, LGBTQ+ inclusion, and accessibility, aiming to create a welcoming environment for both employees and guests worldwide.For further information contact:Leonardo Buzov VulasDirector of Hotel OperationsMövenpick ZagrebZagrebCroatiaT: +385 1 605 3500E: leonardo.buzov@movenpick.com

