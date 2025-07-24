Submit Release
MPD Investigating Southeast Burglary

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying suspects and a vehicle involved in a burglary of a restaurant in Southeast.

On Friday, July 18, 2025, at approximately 3:38 a.m., the suspects broke a glass window of a restaurant in the Unit block of I Street, Southeast and entered the establishment. While inside, the suspects took money. The suspects fled the scene in an awaiting vehicle.

The suspects’ vehicle is described as a dark gray, four door, Honda Accord last seen displaying an unknown Maryland temporary tag. The rear passenger door window appears to be broken and is covered with dark plastic bag.

The suspects and their vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

  

 A picture containing car, transport AI-generated content may be incorrect.

Anyone who can identify these suspects and/or vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25108310

###

